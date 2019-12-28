Roses & Raspberries: Keeping roses in new year

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Many Californians probably are making a priority of getting registered to vote in the 2020 presidential election, doing their homework, then voting. Too many eligible citizens don’t follow through, which often results in election outcomes that are skewed by low voter turnout. The 2016 presidential election results make a person realize how crucially important a maximum voter turnout can be.

Resolving to be part of the solution, rather than a contributor to the problem is a rose-worthy objective, in all phases of our lives. Staying on the sidelines does not work. So, get involved in local decision-making by letting your elected representatives know how you feel on important issues. Go to city council and county board of supervisors meetings. It takes a relatively short amount of your time, and trust us when we say how good you’ll feel being a participant instead of an observer.

We plan to hand out a ton of editorial roses on Saturdays throughout the coming year, and the majority of them likely will go to people who take the extra steps to help their neighbors.

Local organizations offer plenty of opportunities with neighbor-helping-neighbor events, which usually happen on Saturdays and take up only a few hours of your weekend, during which the helpers will earn the ever-lasting gratitude of those unable to perform basic tasks around the home.