Roses & Raspberries: Keeping roses in new year

So, what’s your plan for this Saturday between Christmas and a new year? Maybe a little decompression from the holiday chaos?
How about this — set a few goals for 2020.
New Year’s resolutions often last only until mid-morning on Jan. 1, maybe because they are made while celebrating New Year’s Eve with a fine Santa Ynez Valley wine.
We have the same goal we have every year — covering and reporting on the local, regional, state, national and international news-worthy events, with special emphasis on keeping readers informed about what’s happening in our North County communities.
Covering and reporting the news is a complicated assignment, because everything these days travels at light speed. It also depends, a lot, on what readers may consider to be stories of interest.
Some are no-brainers. For example, our series of reports on wildfires is relevant just about any year, but especially now. California finds itself in the midst of year-round wildfire seasons, tempered only by winter storms rolling off the Pacific.
If it’s not wildfires, it’s drought. Some folks tend to forget about drought when we’ve had a couple of winters of decent rainfall. But this state’s drought potential is always lurking, and potentially devastating.
Many Californians probably are making a priority of getting registered to vote in the 2020 presidential election, doing their homework, then voting. Too many eligible citizens don’t follow through, which often results in election outcomes that are skewed by low voter turnout. The 2016 presidential election results make a person realize how crucially important a maximum voter turnout can be.
Resolving to be part of the solution, rather than a contributor to the problem is a rose-worthy objective, in all phases of our lives. Staying on the sidelines does not work. So, get involved in local decision-making by letting your elected representatives know how you feel on important issues. Go to city council and county board of supervisors meetings. It takes a relatively short amount of your time, and trust us when we say how good you’ll feel being a participant instead of an observer.
We plan to hand out a ton of editorial roses on Saturdays throughout the coming year, and the majority of them likely will go to people who take the extra steps to help their neighbors.
Local organizations offer plenty of opportunities with neighbor-helping-neighbor events, which usually happen on Saturdays and take up only a few hours of your weekend, during which the helpers will earn the ever-lasting gratitude of those unable to perform basic tasks around the home.
We have a small request of readers, and it’s something we’ve been working on for years. Some while back, during a particularly vicious local election cycle, we decided that readers hurling insults at each other in letters and guest commentaries was not helpful for the community. We instituted a civility policy, and have worked to stick with it over the years.
Not an easy assignment. Politics at all levels of government seems to bring out the best and the worst in a lot of people, when the fact is that it is possible to have a civil, productive conversation, even among those who disagree about candidates and issues.
Our request is that readers keep civility in mind when writing to us. Insults really don’t do much in the way promoting true progress, a fact being demonstrated almost hourly on the national and international political stages.
This Saturday’s only raspberries go to those who can’t play nice. And roses to everyone who can.