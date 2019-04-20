Suppose the Santa Maria Police Department threw a party, and no one came?
That could be social disaster, an embarrassment with the party-giver ending up eating a table full of party food.
But for law enforcement, hosting a party at which no one shows is terrific news, and it happened last weekend in Santa Maria.
The “party” was a routine checkpoint operation. The “no-shows” equate to the fact that officers manning the checkpoint made no arrests for motorists driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
There were a couple of tickets issued for traffic violations, but none for DUI. That is significant for a Friday night, and into early Saturday morning. It’s also important because last year police investigated nearly 200 DUI crashes on local streets in which four people died, and 32 were injured.
Don’t you just love it when a plan comes together.
Roses to law enforcement for its vigilance, roses to motorists who see the wisdom of driving unimpaired, but raspberries to those who ignore the law and common sense.
***
Before we leave the checkpoint subject, a word or two about why keeping impaired drivers off our streets is important.
Every year thousands of Americans lose their lives because a drunk or drug-addled driver gets behind the wheel. The media is full of stories about drivers who don’t get the message, and end up killing or maiming someone.
So, the second batch of roses today goes to the city of Santa Maria and the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce, Visitor & Convention Bureau, for bringing the Valley Wine Trolley back to local streets beginning early next month and running through the first half of October.
The trolley’s purpose is to transport visitors — and locals — to various wineries, where they can sip to their hearts’ content, and be assured that a sober someone is behind the wheel when they travel to the next stop.
The trolley will run every hour from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. starting at Costa de Oro. It will also run from 5-6:30 p.m. but will exclude a couple of the wineries.
It’s fun, and it has the potential to save lives. A win/win.
***
Whether you are a golfer, a golf fan or someone who doesn’t give a hoot about golf, last weekend’s Masters Championship finale was one for the ages — especially because the winner was an aging, but somehow ageless Tiger Woods.
Love him or hate him, Tiger put on a show that had fans in the crowd screaming and shedding tears of joy.
The emotions were strong because, as every golfer understands, the game is a perfect metaphor for life. There are good bounces and bad bounces. There are sand traps and out-of-bounds. There are cheaters and there are champions.
Woods was considered washed up in his early 40s in what is basically a young man’s game. Scandals, multiple injuries and surgeries, hours of grueling work to get back into championship shape — and it was there for all to see last Sunday.
Roses to Tiger Woods and everyone else who refuses to quit.
***
For nearly 30 years, the Kinder County Fair has provided the youngest students at Ontiveros Elementary School an opportunity to commune with their agricultural history.
In addition to games and activities provided last Thursday morning, kids got an opportunity to get close to farm animals at a petting zoo operated by Righetti High School students. The fair has been in operation since 1990.
Roses to the adults who help our children stay in touch with their roots.