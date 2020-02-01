Roses & Raspberries: Keeping eyes on the ball

The impeachment of a U.S. president is discouraging, and the orchestrated circus that played out in Congress didn’t help matters.
Even worse, such a spectacle underscores the obviously flawed state of American politics, which seems to have come full circle from the old mud-slinging days of our long-ago past.
Another problem is that the rancor and bile displayed by members of both parties in the House and Senate tends to spill down into local politics. Like open season on anyone running for office or re-election.
We grew weary of the hostilities and insults more than a decade ago, instituting our civility policy with regard to accepting, or rejecting, letters to the editor and guest commentaries. It seems to have worked well over the years as those submitting their opinions on and support for political candidates mostly focused on their champion’s strong points, rather than on the supposed transgressions of an opposing candidate.
There are roses and raspberries aplenty when it comes to political campaigns, and it must be said that personal insults add absolutely nothing to any policy/issues debate, but instead turn what should be a promising discussion into a verbal free-for-all.
If anyone reading this has reasons that insults and denigration should be part of the public discourse, on any subject, please send us a letter or email explaining your logic. If you believe it to be a 1st Amendment issue, please explain how.
***
About this toxic political era, what else does it do for Americans?
For one thing, it apparently makes certain experts even gloomier about our future. The Doomsday Clock is inching ever closer to midnight, the hour that is the theoretical tipping point on global self-destruction.
The Bulletin of Atomic Scientists’ Doomsday Clock takes a lot of factors into account, including more countries climbing aboard the nuclear weapons caravan, and increasingly, climate change.
You have free articles remaining.
The Doomsday Clock has been in operation for three-quarters of a century, and the minute hand has been going backward and forward ever since. As of last week, it was a minute and 40 seconds before midnight.
We see this as a raspberries situation. Think about it.
***
January is history. February keeps us in winter mode, but toward the end of the month we’re could see some hints of spring. Maybe.
March is California’s presidential primary, in a race toward the November general election that is, without doubt, one of the most important in this nation’s long and storied history.
Are you ready? Not just concerning your vote on who will be president for the next four years, but for the very crucial local and state races and ballot measures that likely have a more-direct impact on your everyday existence than on who will occupy the Oval Office.
Don’t get us wrong, the presidential vote is indeed crucial. But who we send to the House of Representatives and Senate may have a greater effect when it comes to national policy directions. Roses to all who do their homework, and think beyond the boundaries of partisan politics.
***
To wrap up this Saturday, roses to Allan Hancock College and all the good folks who organized and participated in the 9th Annual Carney’s Coaches vs. Cancer Night.
The event honors and supports former AHC coach Larry Carney, who is a three-time cancer survivor, and who continues to battle against the deadly disease.
The spirit of the Santa Maria and North County communities to help their neighbors in need is a constant source of wonder, but not in the least bit surprising.