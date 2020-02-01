Roses & Raspberries: Keeping eyes on the ball

The impeachment of a U.S. president is discouraging, and the orchestrated circus that played out in Congress didn’t help matters.

Even worse, such a spectacle underscores the obviously flawed state of American politics, which seems to have come full circle from the old mud-slinging days of our long-ago past.

Another problem is that the rancor and bile displayed by members of both parties in the House and Senate tends to spill down into local politics. Like open season on anyone running for office or re-election.

We grew weary of the hostilities and insults more than a decade ago, instituting our civility policy with regard to accepting, or rejecting, letters to the editor and guest commentaries. It seems to have worked well over the years as those submitting their opinions on and support for political candidates mostly focused on their champion’s strong points, rather than on the supposed transgressions of an opposing candidate.

There are roses and raspberries aplenty when it comes to political campaigns, and it must be said that personal insults add absolutely nothing to any policy/issues debate, but instead turn what should be a promising discussion into a verbal free-for-all.