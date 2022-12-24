We’ve got nothing but roses this holiday week as the community bustled to shops, gatherings and volunteer opportunities to celebrate unique traditions. It’s been an exciting season after a two-year drought in elbow-rubbing experiences.
Bouquets of LED light strands to the countless residents and businesses who brought light to the darkest days of the year with their festive decor. From parade routes to country lanes, store fronts to alleyways, folks got into the festival of light spirit this season.
From rooftop, inflatable grinches and santas to windows set aglow by Chanukah menorahs, crèches to Kwanzaa candles, the holiday spirit ran high this year. It may not be too late to cruise the neighborhoods, or head straight for contest winners’ displays to take in the best of the best.
Lompoc Mayor Jenelle Osborne Monday reported the Lompoc Beautification Committee this week selected the following for top honors: Best - 1408 W. Pear St.; first place - 921 N. R St.; second place: 1100 Archer St.; and Third place - 412 S. Sage St. In addition, The Garden Shoppe, 111 South H St., claimed first place in the nonresidential category, with The Box Shop, 740 North H St., and Cornerstone Realty, 503 E. Ocean Ave. also honored.
In Santa Maria, winners of the 26th Lights, Sights & Holiday Nights Decorating Contest include: Best Decorated Rookie - Meza Family, 1319 N. College Drive; Country Christmas - Evans Family, 3842 Estrada Place; Home Spun Holiday - Lopez family, 416 S. Palisade Drive; California Dreamin’ Award - Mariscal family, 2443 Wailea Court; Simply Christmas Award - Snyder family, 2926 Bunfill Drive.
In addition, the contest honors its Hall of Fame including: Bernard family, 228 Linda Drive; Price family, 526 Boscoe Court; Kosmala family, 801 S. Miller St.; Dickerson family, 104 Palm Court; Melena family, 1051 W. Stowell Road.
A complete map of the winners’ locations, including those that received an honorable mention is posted on the Santa Maria website at www.cityofsantamaria.org/recreation and the city’s social media pages.
Bouquets of good cheer as well to Elks Club members and volunteers and City Recreation and Parks Department staff who once again joined forces to bring the community Christmas in the Country. Open through Christmas Eve, the event offers a holiday drive-through experience with displays presented by local businesses and families. For information and tickets, head to https://www.elksrec.com/p/events/christmas-in-the-country
Similar seasonal thanksgiving to volunteers at Santa Ynez Valley Botanic Garden which welcomed visitor and reindeer alike to its inaugural Enchanted Garden Holiday Lights Festival. Thousands of LED lights wrapped trees and left fields awash with bright, glowing color. The event included a Holiday Country Market, children’s activities, carolers, falling snow and photo opportunities with Santa Claus. Funds raised by the program will support future development of the 2-acre public garden established in 2006 adjacent to Buellton’s River View Park.
Here’s a red rose wrapped in glittery green ribbon for former Righetti High School student Pryor Baird who returned to Orcutt this week to perform at a Toys for Tots holiday drive concert at Blast 825 Stockyard. The singer, songwriter and guitar player, who made his debut on “The Voice” in 2018, now resides in Nashville, Tennessee, where he has made a name for himself.
There was, of course, also news to report this week, not the least of which was on the sports front. One Big Green Wave of a bouquet to St. Joseph High School quarterback Darian Mensah, who signed his letter of intent to attend NCAA Division I Tulane University on a full-ride scholarship. This season, he led his high school team to win its fourth Mountain League title (three outright, one shared) in four years. Mensah headed the lineup his junior and senior years after transferring from San Luis Obispo High School.
His commitment heads him to collegiate big league as Tulane heads to the Cotton Bowl again this season. He’s likely to red shirt his freshman year with the return of the school’s senior quarterback. The slow start will give him the opportunity to grow, settle in, and learn the program before taking control of the pigskin once again. He enters the university with an undeclared major but said he will likely focus on a business degree.
And, on a sadder note, a bouquet of condolence roses to KCBX Public Radio, which announced this week it will stop broadcasting over KSBX 89.5 serving Santa Barbara County’s South Coast after 39 years on the air there. It will continue to operate at 90.9 covering most of Goleta as well as central Santa Barbara County, it’s home station 90.1 KCBX out of San Luis Obispo.
The closure came as a result of frequent frequency interference with another radio station as a result of changing atmospheric conditions. KCBX President and General Manager Frank Lanzone said a phenomenon known as ducting, created by warmer waters, allows FM frequencies to travel over water further than ever before. The result: broadcasts originating miles away are able to reach new coastlines previously shielded from the interference by distance alone.
