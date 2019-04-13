Volunteers have come through, again, for our communities and local residents — especially those suffering with cancer.
Our annual Day of Hope fund-raiser came off without a hitch on Wednesday, resulting in a very gratifying increase in the funding available to help our neighbors in need.
Because this is Saturday, we have some roses to hand out. In fact, to fill the need, we’d require a truck convoy of roses.
This was the sixth incarnation of the one-day event, and so far the all-volunteer effort has produced nearly $1 million for the Mission Hope Cancer Center.
All of the money collected by the army of orange-vested volunteers goes to programs that support local cancer patients and their families.
We are the proud co-founders of the event with the Marian Regional Medical Center Foundation, so we’ll keep a spare rose or two for our desks.
***
Every so often, Santa Maria police perform a self-described shoulder-tap operation, an undercover sting designed to find who is willing to ignore the law, buying alcoholic beverages for underage people.
There was such an operation last Tuesday at two locations, resulting in the ticketing of three adults for buying or selling alcoholic beverages to minors.
A couple of things about such operations.
First, while it may smack of entrapment to some, it’s actually as valid a form of law enforcement activity as taking steps to save lives — in this case, mostly young lives.
Second, while some may think it’s cool to buy a six pack for a teen, it’s anything but cool, and it is against the law.
Roses to local law enforcement agencies that conduct such life-saving operations — and raspberries to supposedly responsible adults who buy booze for underage kids.
***
A bouquet of red beauties to officials at Kermit McKenzie Intermediate School who put together a fine career day, giving youngsters a glimpse of their possible futures.
Most local schools sponsor career days, and we wanted to point out the dozens of reasons why it’s among the most important special events a public school puts on each year.
Many youngsters know their education doesn’t end until they have a college degree in hand. Many, but not all. For some, college is just not the way to go, especially considering the costs of a college education these days.
McKenzie’s go-to presentation came in the form of a local Fire Department demonstration, which was exciting enough to convince some young people that line of career path could be the way to go.
There were lots of other demonstrations, among them one on welding put on with help from students at Allan Hancock College, which drew a good response from students.
Hancock College is an excellent place to start for local graduating high school seniors. The college offers a wide range of certification programs that can lead to life-long careers in secure, high-paying jobs.
***
Roses to all 40 of the citizens who went to a community meeting on Thursday, and double roses for the 20 or so who shared their thoughts with Santa Maria recreation officials on what kinds of playing fields they prefer.
To make the event even more productive, it would have been nice if the turnout was in the 400 range, because the input city officials get will likely play a major role in what kinds of facilities get built.
The meeting comes as the city applies for Proposition 68 grant funding, which provides money to create parks, among other things.
This is our community, and the more people who make their voices heard the better.