Roses & Raspberries: Helpers, critters and smoke

It’s interesting to observe how, in times of crisis and high anxiety, humans tend to go back to the future. A local case in point:

The folks at Buellton Garage have set up a large pantry shelf outside their shop, asking friends, neighbors and passersby to contribute items to fill the shelves. Just like back in the day.

It’s mostly provisions, non-perishable food, paper products and household items we all need and use at home, but stuff often hard to come by during a pandemic lockdown.

A sign on the Buellton Garage door says it all: “Take what you need, leave what you can. Be blessed.”

The Garage team earns the first batch of Saturday roses for showing true, back-to-our-roots community spirit.

***

This next item may be neither roses nor raspberries-worthy, but it’s a cute story.

A California black bear the size of two NFL linebackers wandered through downtown Solvang last weekend. It was a mid-evening visit, so the streets were fairly empty. Solvang residents tend to retire early.