How would you like to spend part of your Saturday doing good, and feeling good about what you’re doing?
If that’s your weekend ticket, the Santa Maria Fairpark is the place to be from 9 this morning to 1 this afternoon for the Santa Barbara County Veterans Stand Down event.
Military veterans will be provided a free breakfast, barbecue for lunch, showers and haircuts. Other services include addiction counseling, legal advice, jobs assistance and access to housing.
Everything available at the Stand Down has been provided by or purchased with donated funds from individuals, service clubs and businesses.
The Stand Down started several years ago, with 5th District county Supervisor Steve Lavagnino in command. If you’d like to get involved, perhaps make a donation toward next year’s event, contact Lavagnino’s office at 805-346-8402, or go to www.SBCountyStandDown.com
And roses to all who help make a better life for our veterans.
***
As long as you’re making plans for the future, how about marking this coming Wednesday, Oct. 24, on your must-do list.
The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County will host its 17th annual Santa Maria Empty Bowls fund-raiser on that day to address hunger and malnutrition in the Santa Maria Valley.
This Empty Bowls gala couldn’t come at a better time. Just over a week ago the organization lost a large truck worth $120,000 in a highway crash. The truck was loaded with food, and Foodbank’s shelves need a serious restocking.
The event will start seating patrons at 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. at the Santa Maria Fairpark on South Thornburg Street.
Empty Bowls is the only annual Foodbank fund-raiser in Santa Maria. For $25, celebrants can select a hand-crafted ceramic bowl — donated by local artists and ceramics students from Hancock College — enjoy a meal of gourmet soup and bread, then take the bowl home as a ready reminder that the purpose of the event is to secure food for hungry people in our community.
The Foodbank truck overturned near Vandenberg Village, essentially ruining four tons of food, much of which was fresh produce. With the holidays approaching, that all needs to be replaced.
Roses to the good work done by the Foodbank, and roses to those who donate to that worthy cause.
***
Here’s a flower/fruit situation:
It has taken awhile, but Santa Barbara County officials deserve a bouquet for outlining a plan to fix storm-damaged sections of the Point Sal access road.
The total cost is just more than $400,000, and the county expects some of that to be reimbursed by state and federal emergency management agencies. Good luck with that.
The raspberry-ish aspect of this is that the damage was inflicted at the beginning of last winter.
Governments often move in mysterious, and painfully slow ways.
***
The Santa Maria City Council has eased residential parking rules to help developers build multi-family housing in the city.
The change will allow builders to credit parking in the paved front setback, and employ tandem parking, in which one vehicle can park behind the other, to reach the desired numerical requirement for parking spaces.
The goal is to fill in some of Santa Maria’s inner-city vacant lots. Developers had stressed the need for flexibility on the parking requirement, and city officials see this new paradigm as a way to reach that objective.
This sounds good on paper, but there are potential problems, mainly what such parking arrangements will do aesthetics-wise.
So, we’ll hold the roses and raspberries until later.