It’s supposed to be a little warmer today, maybe feel a bit like summer. Just the ticket before the wintry blasts of 60-degree days set in.
Admit it, we have it pretty good here on the Central Coast, and we should all give ourselves a rose to celebrate the fact that we’re smart enough to live in a near-perfect place.
But not totally perfect. For example, some folks still treat local streets like NASCAR tracks, which is one of the reasons the Santa Maria Police Department set up a gotcha zone along Betteravia Road from South Broadway to Highway 101.
More than 70 vehicle stops were made, and a handful of citations were issued for various offenses. But the officers taking part also used the opportunity to educate drivers about the need to drive more thoughtfully on city streets, because you never know when another driver may not be paying attention, or that awful moment a child darts into the road in front of you to retrieve an errant soccer ball.
Roses to law enforcement officials for staying on top of public safety. It’s their No. 1 priority.
***
Staying with the subject of public safety for a moment, roses to the California Highway Patrol, whose officers operating out of the Santa Maria office are conducting free checks of child safety seats today.
It’s happening from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Walmart parking lot on South Bradley Road.
Here’s why such checks are important: About 80 percent of child safety seats are installed incorrectly or the strap adjustments are wrong, according to national data.
If you miss today’s event, you can contact the CHP at 805-549-3261 and make an appointment for a seat checkup. There’s a rose in it if you do.
You have free articles remaining.
***
OK, we’re going off the rails a little here, but today we give ourselves — including everyone who works at the Lee Central Coast Newspaper — a rose. Here’s why:
This is National Newspaper Week, a fact of which a majority of Americans are likely unaware.
Here’s another fact: You’re reading this, and that tells us you enjoy your newspaper. Maybe it makes you a little cranky sometimes, but you know you can rely on us to tell you what’s happening in your neighborhood, community, state, nation and world, right here.
We bring this up because the news media, and newspapers specifically, are under attack by government officials who don’t like reading, hearing or seeing themselves cast in a negative light, no matter what broken rules and laws they may be guilty of.
It is a frightening situation for those of us in the news business, but it also is a huge challenge that we accept with enthusiasm.
If we don’t tell the story, who will? Countless opinion surveys reveal that politicians are held in very low esteem by the average American. Would you trust someone you believe to be a self-serving scoundrel?
We’ve been in this business a long time, and we continue to be tickled by the names some publisher/owners give their papers. How about the Carmel Pine Cone, or the Tombstone Epitaph, which covered the 30-second gunfight at the O.K. Corral in 1881. Then there’s the Carlisle Mosquito in Massachusetts — because it still “features all the local buzz.” We don’t really get Wyoming’s Laramie Boomerang, but you have to admit it’s funny.
The internet age is slowly gobbling up many traditional newspapers, but there remains a solid core of Americans who like to hold the paper in their hands each morning.
Roses to those friends.