Here’s an interesting question to ask a few days before a big election — what will members of Generation Z do next Tuesday?
First, perhaps, we need to define Gen Z, which consists of Americans born after 1997, making their age range 3 to 23 years. For today’s roses-and-raspberries ceremony, we’ll consider only Gen Z members 18 and older.
The question then becomes — will these eligible citizens vote next Tuesday? We won’t concern ourselves with the mail-in votes, because Gen Z members so inclined will already have cast those ballots.
This may surprise you, but there are more Gen Z-ers than Baby Boomers or Millennials, but a lot of the Gen Z crowd is too young to vote. Those who are old enough could potentially have an enormous impact on Tuesday’s mid-term election outcome.
But will they participate? Or will they be glued to their cell phones watching the latest YouTube sensation?
A report from the American Psychological Association suggests Gen Z-ers may be too freaked out to do much of anything, in large part because every news cycle presents a new crisis, a new outrage that is being viewed in real time, causing enormous stress and anxiety in Gen Z’s young people.
You’d think the daily outpouring of bad news would spur the Gen Z eligibles to vote, but not so much. The APA study shows Gen Z members who are of voting age are the group least likely to say they’d vote in the mid-term election. Only 54 percent of people ages 18-21 said they’d vote, compared with 70 percent of adults.
In view of this information, we offer roses to the Gen Z voters, and raspberries to those too freaked out to vote.
The irony is that Generation Z is the age group most likely to suffer the effects of poor public policy decisions made by candidates on the mid-term ballot.
***
Nothing but roses for the Allan Hancock College decision makers and their counterparts from several dozen four-year colleges and universities that participated in this week’s University Transfer Day and College Night.
More than 300 students and family members throughout North County took part in the workshops, and in many case — if not most — it was a time when young people make among the biggest decisions of their lives.
For many of these students and parents it's difficult, if not financially impossible, to visit every college or university they favor. These face-to-face discussions are a perfect opportunity for students to learn about multiple colleges, all in one sitting.
Such options being available are also invaluable because of the high cost of a college degree, the stress and anxiety that can vex a student and his or her family.
About 500 Hancock College students transfer to a four-year school each year, and these kinds of get-acquainted events are essential.
***
OK, Halloween 2018 is history. Now the real fun begins — trying to hold down the levels of stress and anxiety as the heart of the holidays play out.
Thanksgiving is a breeze. Big family gatherings can be hectic, but somehow relaxing. Maybe it’s the tryptophan in the turkey.
Next comes Christmas, which has already shown up in local retail stores, and the worry trip begins. Did you get enough presents for everyone? How can you get enough sleep to do well at your job? Stress. Anxiety.
By New Year’s Eve another holiday season will be almost completed, and you can stop and smell the roses. Whoa! April 15 is just around the corner.