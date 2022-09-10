Weather was certainly the hot topic this week as the region sweltered under an epic heat wave, as were a trio of closely related topics: the electrical grid, power generation and energy consumption.
Roses to the folks at Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department and PLAY Inc. who presented last Saturday’s Free Family Swim Day at Paul Nelson Pool. The timely event included music and splash time while the city’s temps rose toward its peak of 94 on Sunday. Lompoc reached 91 Sunday while New Cuyama held of until Tuesday to reach 107. Santa Ynez took home whining rights with their three straight days at 108 before dropping to 104 Tuesday.
Roses and electric bill savings to utility customers who took heed this week and cut back on their energy consumption in an effort to keep the multi-state electrical grid up and running. For nine consecutive days, the California Independent System Operator asked sweltering Californians cut back during critical hours to avoid rolling blackouts.
The effort largely worked, though some outages were reported up and down the state. The ISO reported multiple generators were forced out of service by the extreme heat last weekend, and cloudy skies over Southern California later in the week put a damper on solar power production.
This week’s stressed grid illustrated the need to maintain existing energy production facilities until cleaner options are online and improved infrastructure is in place. Electric car owners were asked to charge by daylight only, while solar generators were at their peak, or not at all. People were asked to turn up their thermostats to reduce or eliminate the use of air conditioning units. Indeed, Flex Alerts implored Californians to turn off every possible device plugged into the shared electric power delivery system.
With that fresh in mind, we offer controversial roses to state lawmakers for their nearly unanimous decision to allow Diablo Canyon Power Plant to run at least five years beyond its planned 2025 closure.
Senate Bill 846, authored by Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham, R-San Luis Obispo, and Senator Bill Dodd, D-Napa, provides for an extension of the carbon-free power generation station’s usable life, preserves local high-wage jobs, and provides $160 million for conservation and economic development. PG&E still has to jump through hoops before the decision is final, including obtaining an operating license extension from the Nuclear Regulatory Commission, obtaining federal funding, and meeting seismic safety concerns, among other factors.
In business news, we offer a bouquet of vine grafts to Karen and Jimmy Loizides in celebration of their purchase of Mosby Winery & Vineyard in Buellton. They renamed the venture Vega Vineyard & Farm in a nod to the property’s historic past as Rancho La Vega, established 1853. Planting of the property’s 21 acres of Italian varietals began in 1977 under the hand of Bill Mosby. The Loizides sold their Sear Steakhouse in Solvang earlier this year, and have long owned and operated Maverick Saloon and K’Syrah Catering and Events.
On the education front, we offer bouquets of sharpened pencils and coffee gift cards to education stand-outs slated to be honored Nov. 5 at Santa Barbara County Education Office “A Salute to Teachers.”
Joanna Hendrix, who teaches deaf and hard-of-hearing students at Dunlap Elementary in Orcutt, was named 2023 teacher of the year. Jennifer Peterson, the choir and theater director at Cabrillo High School in Lompoc Unified School District, was named 2023 Santa Barbara Bowl performing arts teacher of the year. Crystal Guzman, a teacher at El Camino Junior High School in Santa Maria Bonita School District, was named a distinguished new educator. Alyssa Spanier, who teaches at Solvang School in Solvang School District, was named a distinguished mentor