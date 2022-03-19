This past week marked two years since the world shut down in hopes of chasing away a then-newly minted COVID-19 virus.
Since then, nearly 7 million deaths worldwide, including more than 900,000 in America, have been attributed to COVID-19, according to the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation. So we continue our stream of roses to the frontline healthcare workers who dedicate themselves, day in and day out, to providing for people in their greatest time of need.
Raspberries to the unknown gunman who killed a 19-year-old man in the 7-11 parking lot last Sunday. We don’t know the details of what led to the killing, and our hearts go out to this young man’s loved ones. Through a spate of such incidents this winter, the shooters are doing a fine job of pushing Santa Maria back to the 1980s, when the city was known more for its murders than its potential.
A softball mitt of roses to St. Joseph High School freshman softball pitcher Taylor Mediano, who thew a no-hitter in Wednesday’s 8-0 win over Atascadero High School during Mountain League play. Mediano threw all seven innings, striking out 11 and issuing two walks while not allowing a base hit. The win brings the Knights 9-2 overall for the season, 2-1 in league play.
Bundles of roses to Buellton City Council members who unanimously voted to give $70,000 to the Buellton Senior Center to help the non-profit continue serving 625 members from throughout the Santa Ynez Valley. The center continued its work throughout the pandemic, and is on track to deliver meals daily to 1,000 seniors by year-end in addition to other services provided to the community’s senior residents.
And we offer pre-emptive roses to the young women who have volunteered to run for Santa Maria Elks Rodeo Queen as part of the Santa Maria Elks Lodge 1538 massive fundraising effort. The 79th Santa Maria Elks Rodeo offers more than a contest for pretty faces. Contestants Primavera Rosales (Kiwanis Club of Guadalupe), Rylie Halsell (St. Joseph High School), and Ashley Palin (Northern Santa Barbara County United Way) will focus on fundraising for charities in the leadup to the rodeo scheduled for June 2-5.
Looking ahead, we also offer a rainbow of roses to the hundreds of Serve Santa Maria volunteers expected to turn out April 30 for the 21st semiannual service day. This year's spring project day includes painting the playground at Pine Grove Elementary School, pulling weeds at Buena Vista Park and graffiti removal on Depot Street, among others.
And we join sitting elected bodies in sighs of relief as we wave white roses of surrender their way. They waded for weeks, sometimes months, through data, maps and redistricting details to adopt updates to voting district maps. Every 10 years, after the federal government completes the census and releases the updated population count, voting districts must be redrawn to reflect the current populations. The Santa Maria, Solvang, Buellton and Lompoc city councils, Santa Barbara County and San Luis Obispo County boards of supervisors, as well as Santa Maria-Bonita, Santa Maria High School and Hancock College districts all underwent the arduous task.