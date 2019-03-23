Spring sprang on Wednesday but, overall, it wasn’t much of a spring-like week.
Winter took a final shot with blustery conditions and some rain. Chilly temperatures didn’t help us feel like spring had sprung.
These late winter storms have an upside, which is showing up across Southern California — maybe showing a little too much.
We’re talking about a wildflower super bloom, which has burst forth from the rainy winter months, and as a gift from another source, wildfires.
Wildflower seeds can sit, basically sleeping, in the ground for decades. All it takes is a fire sweeping across a region, exposing the seeds that are then helped along by lots of rain. Presto. A breath-taking wildflower season.
Actually, this super bloom has erupted powerfully in the Lake Elsinore area, so much that the small community has been overwhelmed by flower-show-seeking tourists. Locals are calling it the “poppies apocalypse.” Lake Elsinore’s retail shop owners are probably loving it.
But you don’t have to drive down there, dangerously close to the L.A. Basin traffic madness, to see a vivid display of wildflower colors. The California State Parks Department has a special website with information about the state’s wildflower show, at www.parks.ca.gov/WildflowerBloom.
In this region, you can see the show throughout Los Padres National Forest, the Burton Mesa Ecological Preserve near Lompoc, at Arroyo Hondo between Refugio State Beach and Gaviota State Park, around Oso Flaco Lake near Nipomo. The biggest show is likely to be found at the Carrizo Plain National Monument in eastern San Luis Obispo County.
It may seem ironic, but we offer roses to the producers of this dazzling show of nature for all to enjoy. Well, almost all.
***
Speaking of L.A. traffic congestion, where do your thoughts go when you’re stuck in a sea of vehicles on highways 101 or 405, barely moving? Maybe, why am I doing this?
That’s one of the problems with masses of cars coming together, vying for limited space, giving drivers too much time alone with their own thoughts.
Here’s an idea — why not give public transportation a whirl?
The Santa Ynez Valley Transit network is proving that mass transit works, and for that, the decision makers in the Valley deserve a bouquet of red beauties.
Bucking a national trend away from mass transit, the SYV mini-buses had a healthy 12-percent boost in ridership last year. Nationally, mass transit ridership has dropped 7 percent over the past decade, as more cars and trucks clog our roads and fewer people feel the need to leave the driving to someone else.
SYV Transit officials say they owe the system’s success to taking riders to specific locations, rather than pre-selected stops. Another factor could be that the main roads through the Valley’s communities are often jammed, especially on weekends, making the public-transit vehicles a good choice.
Try it. You may like gazing out the window instead of leaning on the horn when cars aren’t moving.
***
It doesn’t really matter that Donald Trump and John McCain didn’t get along, much less agree on policy. It’s sort of refreshing to see two national political figures openly disagreeing.
Having said that, coupled with the fact that McCain passed away a half-year ago, it seems unnecessarily crude — some have called it “vile” — that President Trump seems incapable of letting the past go, while continually denigrating both McCain the man, the hero soldier and his family, whose continuing grief over the patriarch’s passing is so obvious.
A rose for McCain’s grave. A raspberry for a president behaving badly.