Let’s spend some quality time discussing California’s wildfire season.
Actually, there really isn’t a wildfire season, unless you’re willing to make the risks run pretty much every month of the year. It would be difficult to overlook one of this state’s worst wildfires, the Thomas fire, which wasn’t contained until a few days before the end of 2017. The Thomas fire burned more than 280,000 acres, the bill for fighting it exceeded $2 billion and it happened far outside the normal wildfire “season” dates.
So, let’s concede that wildfires can, and do happen any time of the year. But this time of the year is especially critical, because most everything is dried out from our winter rains. The time to be extra-careful is upon us. And because it’s Saturday, roses to everyone who thinks, often, about the ease with which wildfires can be started, and take care not to be the person responsible for unleashing one of these monsters.
***
On the subject of fire, county Hot Shots out of Solvang jumped on a small brush fire earlier this week, a response so quick it probably kept the blaze from flaring into something much worse, and bigger.
It happened on the Buttonwood Winery & Vineyard property, and the cause was a mower blade striking a rock, producing the spark that started the fire — evoking scary memories of the Zaca Lake fire several years ago.
The fire crew stayed around, mopping up. Roses to all the men and women who risk it all to keep wildfires in check. And the real wildfire season has just begun.
***
Let’s stick with the wildfire topic for a moment, while whipping up a rose-and-raspberry combo for the decision makers at Pacific Gas & Electric Co.
First, the rose portion. PG&E has announced it will share its Community Wildfire Safety Program with customers here on the Central Coast, specifically those in our North County, and in San Luis Obispo County.
The information will be shared next Thursday, from 6-8 p.m. during an open house at Embassy Suites, 333 Madonna Road in SLO. If you’re interested but can’t make that journey, the company plans several webinars. More information, as well as the schedule for upcoming open houses and webinars, is available at: pge.com/wildfiresafety.
This outreach program apparently is the company’s way of saying sorry about having to shut off electric power in some areas during periods of high fire danger. It’s strictly precautionary, PG&E apparently having learned a painfully expensive lesson for its power lines being the cause of the Camp fire last November which killed 85 people and cost $16.5 billion to fight. PG&E’s liability costs could exceed $30 billion.
That’s why we included raspberries in PG&E’s bouquet.
***
Roses to the folks at Vandenberg AFB and SpaceX for an exciting and successful launch and subsequent spot-on landing of a Falcon space vehicle.
There was a lot of fog partially shrouding the event, but frankly, these rocket launches are just as impressive in the fog as they are in clear skies.
SpaceX is the private space venture of founder Elon Musk, and like other private space efforts, deserves a bouquet for helping to keep the space-exploration dream alive. The landing marked the 41st successful booster recovery for SpaceX since 2015.
The company has now performed 26 landings on offshore drone ships, including two on land at VAFB. The Wednesday launch could be the final one of 2019 at VAFB, as the next liftoff is tentatively scheduled for early next year.
Bravo for keeping the dream alive!