At the risk of being deemed unpatriotic this celebratory weekend, we offer red, white and blue raspberries to the cities of Santa Maria, Guadalupe and Lompoc, outliers in the fireworks debate.
They remain the only Santa Barbara County communities continuing to permit the sales and use of fireworks, in what has become an increasingly dangerous climate for explosive pyrotechnic devices.
Sure, it’s tradition to blow stuff up to mark the anniversary of the nation’s liberation from its British oppressors, but maybe it’s time to find safer, saner means to celebrate. A complete ban on the public use of fireworks would reduce injuries, reduce the risk of fire, and simplify enforcement.
It’s time to evolve or burn. Most cities, counties, forests and other public lands throughout the arid portions of the Golden State have banned the use of the devices that strike terror in the hearts of family pets and property owners in California’s increasingly fire-prone habitats. The National Fire Protection Association reports 32,000 fires and 9,300 injuries result from fireworks nationally during the celebratory season, which seems to span the week, not simply July 4.
End the madness and bring community together by limiting pyrotechnics to professionally produced shows like the Fourth at Elks Unocal Event Center. Doors open at 4 p.m. and the show is expected to last until 9:30 p.m. Admission is free with $10 parking.
Though she still has four months until the election that will mark the close of her eight-year tenure on the Santa Maria City Council, we offer a bounteous bouquet of roses to Etta Waterfield who this week announced she will seek retirement, not reelection, this cycle.
With her seat representing the southeastern District 4 on the ballot this November, Waterfield said she is taking this opportunity to retire alongside her husband, Buck.
Since moving to the valley in 1985, Waterfield has served as executive director and founding member of the Santa Maria Police Council, an active member of Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce, including as executive director of its Economic Development Commission, and has been involved in PCPA Foundation, Santa Maria Fairpark, Salvation Army, Marian Regional Medical Center outreach, and Luis OASIS Senior Center. The Waterfields are moving to Montana.
Roses to Dr. John Beake and Dr. Bernard Weinstock who, with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office and Northern Branch Jail Inmate Services Program, have launched a tattoo-removal program at the Santa Maria jail. Inmates who participate in rehabilitation programs, have no current discipline reports, and who will be confined long enough to complete the removal process may qualify to remove certain tattoos which may complicate their reentry into the general population.
A steaming pile of raspberries to Santa Barbara County Animal Services, which has so hiked its proposed contract rates that cities are considering dropping like fur balls from the program.
Though county supervisors tout “we’re better together,” Lompoc has already begun exploring their exodus, and this week Santa Maria joined the research party in an effort to avoid a proposed 31 percent increase to the contract in coming years.
Both cities have signed on with the county in the short term, but will begin researching the cost of hiring their own staff and seeking alternative shelter options for animals in need. Without the financial support of the cities it serves, county animal services may find itself underfunded to serve residents in its unincorporated areas.
On the other hand, wastewatered roses to Santa Barbara County Public Works Department which this week unveiled Waller Park’s reclaimed water irrigation system. The Laguna County Sanitation District Recycled Water Distribution Project will pipe treated wastewater from its plant west of Black Road to the county park at the south edge of Santa Maria to replace the 84 million previously pumped annually from the Santa Maria Valley Groundwater Basin.
When a future phase is completed, the project may expand to include irrigation at Hagerman Sports Complex and Santa Maria Country Club, both adjacent to the park.
Kudos to Guadalupe Flyer which has expanded its bus service just in time to help commuters combat historically high gas prices. The Guadalupe Flyer Express will run between the town’s Amtrak Station and Santa Maria Transit Center every 30 minutes.
The Guadalupe Flyer Local is adding two stops — Pasadera development and West Main Street at Montez Court — and will be timed to meet the express. The public transit system also recently updated its stops with new shelter, lighting and signage.
We offer gold and white roses tied with a black ribbon to Michael Dietz as he accepts his new roll as Cabrillo High School athletic director. Dietz, who has served as a physical education teacher at Santa Maria’s Fesler Junior High School, will oversee the 20-plus athletic teams at the school starting in the fall.
He as served as assistant baseball coach at Orcutt Academy, as an umpire with Los Padres Umpire Association and coached basketball and volleyball at Fesler. He spent a season as head freshman coach at Citrus Valley High School, and earned his masters degree in sports management from Ohio University.
And, finally, a basket of dimpled roses to Hancock College which announced it will reinstitute its women’s golf program after more than two decades off the links. The Bulldog women’s golf program will be coached by John McComish, who has served as the men’s golf coach for six seasons.
McComish was a professional golfer 13 years including on the PGA Tour. Interested golfers may complete the school’s prospective student-athlete form at ahcbulldogs.com/recruits/first_contact_form.