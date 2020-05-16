Roses & Raspberries: Fireworks, bear antics and heroes

No harm, no foul.

Things turned out differently in the southeastern Tennessee woods a week ago when four bears broke into a cabin, scared the occupants into making a run for it, then ransacked the place, enjoying the campers’ food and beer. Parteeee!

Local police managed to shoo the bears off the property, but the raiders took their stolen goodies with them.

Again, no harm, no foul.

Roses to law enforcement officials for protecting both the humans and the bears.

***

It’s now official. Monday is the start of the 2020 high-fire season throughout Santa Barbara County.

What that means is that all burn permits issued for residential burning and hazard reduction will be suspended, according to County Fire officials. It also means local fire departments will be muscling up in preparation for yet another frightening episode of waiting for a monster wildfire. As if the coronavirus wasn’t enough to worry about.