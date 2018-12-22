The excitement of this final weekend before Christmas is almost unbearable. Local stores are jammed. People are laughing and having a good time. Parties await the arrival of merry guests.
Here’s hoping you are among the 50 percent of the population that has your Christmas shopping completed. If so, it’s all a breeze from here through Tuesday evening. If you’re in that other OMG group, well, have a good time anyway.
This is the penultimate edition of our Saturday roses-and-raspberries essays, and as usual, we will begin with roses.
The first dozen go to Jack Boysen, who has just retired from eight years as a member of the Santa Maria City Council. It was eight years during which a lot of really good things happened in city government, including revamping the Police Department, water rights negotiations and the launching of a downtown revitalization plan that will usher Santa Maria into a very promising future.
Jack Boysen had a hand in making all of that happen, and more. He has been a member of our community since 1980, and the years between then and now have been filled with public service and success.
Roses, for sure, and a call for more public servants with Jack’s drive and work ethic to step forward.
***
While we’re on the subject of public service, truckloads of roses to the brave men and women who populate the police and fire departments throughout California.
This has been a rough year for first responders in this state and elsewhere, what with massive wildfires and mass shootings. The thing to keep in mind is that when normal citizens are running for their lives from such catastrophes, first responders are running toward the problem. It’s just part of the job.
Most of us never face that kind of personal danger and stress, at least not willingly. First responders do it as a matter of course.
There aren’t enough roses on the planet to pay proper tribute to such self-sacrifice and heroism.
***
This next one is a bit unusual, a roses-and-raspberries situation involving local grower Adam Brothers Farms of Santa Maria, which has been identified among the sources of E. coli contamination in some lettuce and cauliflower.
Adam Brothers explained in a statement that while none of its produce has tested positive for E. coli, the company issued a recall "out of an abundance of caution …”
The grower acknowledged the possibility its produce had been contaminated with E. coli after sediment from a reservoir near lettuce fields tested positive for the bacteria. Filtered and treated water from the reservoir may have come in contact with the produce after it was harvested.
Raspberries for the contamination, but roses for coming forward publicly and issuing the recall that could keep some consumers from being sick for the holidays.
***
And finally, on this glorious Saturday in paradise, words of praise and roses for all who take great joy from this holiday season, but special rewards for those who make the effort to spread that joy throughout our Central Coast communities.
With the pace of life today, it can be difficult to get outside yourself, understand and appreciate the lives of others, many of whom may not have all that you have.
This season is all about love, and sharing the love. Push politics aside for at least these few days and understand that we are all brothers and sisters, members of the same tribe.
And Merry Christmas.