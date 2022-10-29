This week we open with a biggity-bangin’ bouquet of roses to Pablo Ramos, the man behind 805 Concerts, who last weekend brought to Santa Maria its biggest hip-hop show of all time.

West Coast rap legend Ice Cube headlined the hizzle event, which drew 5,000 attendees to Elks Events Center for the all-ages, all-day extravaganza featuring an iconic lineup.

Ramos said he aims to bring more big-name acts to the coast, and if this past week’s success is any indicator of what his team can put together, we’re here for it fo’shizzle.

