Roses & Raspberries: Enjoying the home stretch

Ready for Christmas? You’d better be ready, because the big day is upon us.
The smart alecks got their holiday shopping done weeks ago, and are likely kicking back this weekend as throngs of last-minute gift-buyers rend their garments and tear their hair while standing in long lines.
We had to google “smart alecks” because we weren’t 100-percent certain if it’s “alecks” or “Alecs.” Turns out it is the former, and is defined thusly: “A person who is irritating because they behave as if they know everything.” Sounds like your typical editorial writer.
Anyway, roses to those who are shopped out and kicking back. Raspberries for all who wait until 5 p.m. Tuesday to shop for gifts.
***
Roses to the folks at the Santa Maria Humane Society for waiving adoption fees in their Home for the Holidays promotion. But you’d best get a move-on. The five-day event wraps up Sunday, by which time shelter officials hope to have all empty cages.
Every animal available for adoption has been spayed or neutered and microchipped, has had all the necessary shots, and been examined by the shelter veterinarian. Talk about value-added.
Another big value is that all the dogs in the Humane Society’s care are trained in leash walking and basic commands, while cats are taught real-life skills, such as how to calmly go into their cat carriers on cue. Teaching cats anything is a real talent.
The Santa Maria Valley Humane Society is at 1687 W. Stowell Rd., and will be open for adoptions 11 a.m.-6 p.m. through Sunday.
***
Bravo and roses to the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors for tweaking the facility-use fees and other rules at county parks.
The change allows the county’s Community Services Department to offer special deals and discounts for cabins, RV and camping sites.
You have free articles remaining.
The goal is to increase off-season use of facilities at Cachuma Lake Recreation Area, a very popular spot during the summer months, but not so much in non-summer months. In fact, winter occupancy rates sometimes fall to 5 percent.
Rate-shifting could help solve that problem.
***
Roses to administrators, staff and teachers at College School in Santa Ynez, and Solvang Elementary School for being named 2020 California Distinguished Schools.
Representatives from the two schools, along with three South County schools, will receive the awards in February at a special ceremony at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim.
The state’s Distinguished Schools program recognizes schools based on performance and progress on state education standards, including test scores, suspension rates, and campus conditions.
Elementary and secondary schools are recognized in alternate years, so award winners hold the title for two years. Next up will be the secondary schools.
***
Are you a winter person? On sweltering summer days do you long for the comfort of an old sweater and a crackling fire?
If so, today is your day — and roses to you for your patience. Living in a moderate climate often means the season changes are blurred, and fall can be little more than a flash of fading sunlight.
Today is supposed to feature highs in the mid-60s and partly cloudy skies. Not exactly blizzard conditions, but who’s going to complain on this official first day of winter.
The solstice, which marks the beginning of astronomical winter in the Northern Hemisphere, is today, and is the exact moment at which the Northern Hemisphere is farthest away from the Sun. For us, the solstice occurs at 8:19 p.m. this evening.
Ah, winter at last.