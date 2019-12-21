Roses & Raspberries: Enjoying the home stretch
Our View: Roses & Raspberries

Roses & Raspberries: Enjoying the home stretch

{{featured_button_text}}

Ready for Christmas? You’d better be ready, because the big day is upon us.

The smart alecks got their holiday shopping done weeks ago, and are likely kicking back this weekend as throngs of last-minute gift-buyers rend their garments and tear their hair while standing in long lines.

We had to google “smart alecks” because we weren’t 100-percent certain if it’s “alecks” or “Alecs.” Turns out it is the former, and is defined thusly: “A person who is irritating because they behave as if they know everything.” Sounds like your typical editorial writer.

Anyway, roses to those who are shopped out and kicking back. Raspberries for all who wait until 5 p.m. Tuesday to shop for gifts.

***

Roses to the folks at the Santa Maria Humane Society for waiving adoption fees in their Home for the Holidays promotion. But you’d best get a move-on. The five-day event wraps up Sunday, by which time shelter officials hope to have all empty cages.

Every animal available for adoption has been spayed or neutered and microchipped, has had all the necessary shots, and been examined by the shelter veterinarian. Talk about value-added.

Another big value is that all the dogs in the Humane Society’s care are trained in leash walking and basic commands, while cats are taught real-life skills, such as how to calmly go into their cat carriers on cue. Teaching cats anything is a real talent.

The Santa Maria Valley Humane Society is at 1687 W. Stowell Rd., and will be open for adoptions 11 a.m.-6 p.m. through Sunday.

***

Bravo and roses to the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors for tweaking the facility-use fees and other rules at county parks.

The change allows the county’s Community Services Department to offer special deals and discounts for cabins, RV and camping sites.

The goal is to increase off-season use of facilities at Cachuma Lake Recreation Area, a very popular spot during the summer months, but not so much in non-summer months. In fact, winter occupancy rates sometimes fall to 5 percent.

Rate-shifting could help solve that problem.

***

Roses to administrators, staff and teachers at College School in Santa Ynez, and Solvang Elementary School for being named 2020 California Distinguished Schools.

Representatives from the two schools, along with three South County schools, will receive the awards in February at a special ceremony at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim.

The state’s Distinguished Schools program recognizes schools based on performance and progress on state education standards, including test scores, suspension rates, and campus conditions.

Elementary and secondary schools are recognized in alternate years, so award winners hold the title for two years. Next up will be the secondary schools.

***

Are you a winter person? On sweltering summer days do you long for the comfort of an old sweater and a crackling fire?

If so, today is your day — and roses to you for your patience. Living in a moderate climate often means the season changes are blurred, and fall can be little more than a flash of fading sunlight.

Today is supposed to feature highs in the mid-60s and partly cloudy skies. Not exactly blizzard conditions, but who’s going to complain on this official first day of winter.

The solstice, which marks the beginning of astronomical winter in the Northern Hemisphere, is today, and is the exact moment at which the Northern Hemisphere is farthest away from the Sun. For us, the solstice occurs at 8:19 p.m. this evening.

Ah, winter at last.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Our View: Partisan standoff on policy
Editorial

Our View: Partisan standoff on policy

Like it or not — and we can say with some authority that he does not like it — President Trump appears headed for the 2020 presidential campaign as only the third U.S. president to be impeached by the House of Representatives. He may also campaign as the favorite to be re-elected.

Our View: Impeach? A decision for the voters
Editorial

Our View: Impeach? A decision for the voters

OPINION There was a point early a few days ago at which Democrats in the House of Representatives could have brought an end to the impeachment circus unfolding in Washington. Where it should end is with the voters.

Our View: Keeping guard at the gate
Editorial

Our View: Keeping guard at the gate

The vaping debate is, to be fair, a complicated matter packed with nuance and implication. Among the debatable points is, just how far should government go to protect children?

Our View: Investing in safety and lives
Editorial

Our View: Investing in safety and lives

  • Updated

OPINION This is, perhaps, the most harrowing time of the year for many folks. There just do not seem enough waking hours in the day to get everything done. For many, the holidays mean sleep deprivation.

Our View: Unhealthy housing situation
Editorial

Our View: Unhealthy housing situation

OPINION It is the spending season, and we have the numbers to prove it. According to various industry experts, the average American is expected to spend $920 this year on holiday gifts and related activities. By the time 2020 makes its appearance, Americans’ spending spree will top $1 trillion.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News