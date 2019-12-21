Roses & Raspberries: Enjoying the home stretch

Ready for Christmas? You’d better be ready, because the big day is upon us.

The smart alecks got their holiday shopping done weeks ago, and are likely kicking back this weekend as throngs of last-minute gift-buyers rend their garments and tear their hair while standing in long lines.

We had to google “smart alecks” because we weren’t 100-percent certain if it’s “alecks” or “Alecs.” Turns out it is the former, and is defined thusly: “A person who is irritating because they behave as if they know everything.” Sounds like your typical editorial writer.

Anyway, roses to those who are shopped out and kicking back. Raspberries for all who wait until 5 p.m. Tuesday to shop for gifts.

***

Roses to the folks at the Santa Maria Humane Society for waiving adoption fees in their Home for the Holidays promotion. But you’d best get a move-on. The five-day event wraps up Sunday, by which time shelter officials hope to have all empty cages.

Every animal available for adoption has been spayed or neutered and microchipped, has had all the necessary shots, and been examined by the shelter veterinarian. Talk about value-added.