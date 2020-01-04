Roses & Raspberries: Endings and new beginnings

Have you broken your New Year’s resolution yet? Did you even make a resolution to do or be this or that?
Taking such vows at the start of a new year can be traced back to Babylonians, who made solemn promises to their gods that they’d return borrowed things and pay off their debts. You can probably guess how that worked out.
Experts reckon about 50 percent of American adults make New Year’s resolutions, and about half of those resolution makers manage to keep their promises, usually something to do with losing weight, quitting a bad habit such as smoking, or being more charitable.
For those who lapse, the usual excuse is the resolution they made was not altogether realistic, which is a broad hint about how you do it when this year ends.
In case you didn’t make a resolution, you can atone by promising to be a better person, getting the facts before stating your opinions, doing what’s best for yourself and others — important factors to keep in mind as we head into this presidential election year.
Roses to those who make the vow, and stick with it.
***
Roses also to those who see the inherent unfairness and economic nonsense in a new California law making it more difficult for companies to classify workers as independent contractors instead of employees.
It’s easy to see why lawmakers believed Assembly Bill 5 was a good idea. It mandates that freelancers and others who are essentially self-employed be made employees entitled to at least minimum wage and benefits such as workers compensation. It’s feel-good legislation that has enormous, very negative unintended consequences.
Just about every organization representing independent workers has launched a legal assault on the new law, and judges are paying attention.
A federal judge last week temporarily blocked the new labor law from impacting more than 70,000 independent truckers. Freelance writers and photographers also are seeking a restraining order against the law.
Members of the California Legislature characterize the law as an attempt "to return jobs … to good, middle-class careers.” Instead, tens of thousands of workers could lose their jobs, and a lot of income.
Roses to those who support the right to earn a living.
***
Local law enforcement agencies continue to catch store clerks selling alcoholic beverages to underage customers, and roses for this effort to help keep kids from making what is too often a fatal mistake. Raspberries to the employees who can’t see the error of their ways.
The latest sting operation by the Santa Maria Police Department nabbed a store clerk in Guadalupe, using decoys and the old “shoulder-tap” ploy, which is when kids send an adult in to make the purchase.
The good news is the recent operation caught only one violator, while several other store clerks refused to sell to minors.
To some, this may seem like a dirty trick. In reality, keeping booze out of the hands of those too young to make good decisions when intoxicated is a life-saver.
***
We’d like to officially exit the holidays with a final thought and a bunch of roses to the folks who took the time to think about others, including our furry friends.
The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County managed, again, to bring some holiday joy to so many local families in need. And those who contributed deserve special praise.
Praise also for the volunteers who comforted shelter dogs and cats at a time of year when people are too busy to adopt a new pet, and for those who did adopt.
Now, onward into 2020.