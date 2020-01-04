Roses & Raspberries: Endings and new beginnings

Have you broken your New Year’s resolution yet? Did you even make a resolution to do or be this or that?

Taking such vows at the start of a new year can be traced back to Babylonians, who made solemn promises to their gods that they’d return borrowed things and pay off their debts. You can probably guess how that worked out.

Experts reckon about 50 percent of American adults make New Year’s resolutions, and about half of those resolution makers manage to keep their promises, usually something to do with losing weight, quitting a bad habit such as smoking, or being more charitable.

For those who lapse, the usual excuse is the resolution they made was not altogether realistic, which is a broad hint about how you do it when this year ends.

In case you didn’t make a resolution, you can atone by promising to be a better person, getting the facts before stating your opinions, doing what’s best for yourself and others — important factors to keep in mind as we head into this presidential election year.

Roses to those who make the vow, and stick with it.

***