Raspberries to Elks Recreation, Inc., who this week confirmed they will not renew leases for Santa Maria BMX, Tri-Valley R.C. Modelers Club or The Shack Paintball Field as they move to an event-based business model.

The Hancock College Rodeo Club team, which practiced at the Unocal Events Center off Highway 101 since 2019, has already moved to San Luis Obispo.

The lease decision, discussed during a press conference Wednesday, is a slap in the face to all who believed the organization supports local recreation. It’s particularly hypocritical given they manage 107 acres donated by Unocal Corporation in 1994 and that they advertise themselves as supporters of community recreation.

