Elections topped the news this week. To all who invested the energy and time into running for various council, board and committee seats, we offer boutonnières. And to all who won their seats, we offer bouquets of gratitude for the investment of energy, time and tenacity you have committed for years to come in service to your community.

Unofficial winners include: 24th Congressional District Representative Salud Carbajal; 37th Assembly District candidate Gregg Hart; Santa Maria Airport Board candidates Ignacio “Nash” Moreno and Michael B. Clayton; Santa Maria City Council candidates Steven Funkhouser and Maribel Aguilera-Hernandez; Guadalupe City Council candidate Christina Hernandez and unopposed candidates Mayor Ariston Julian and City Treasurer Anna Maria Santillan Michaud; Buellton mayoral candidate Elysia Lewis and council candidates Hudson Hornick and David Silva; Lompoc Mayor Jenelle Obsorne and uncontested council incumbents Victor Vega and Dirk Starbuck; as well as uncontested Solvang mayoral candidate Mark L. Infanti and council candidates David Brown and Elizabeth Orona.

On the schools front, unofficial winners include: Santa Barbara County Board candidates Judy Frost and Marybeth Carty; Lompoc Unified School District candidate Nancy Schuler-Jones; Santa Maria High School District board candidates Diana Perez and David E. Baskett; Santa Maria-Bonita School District trustee candidates Ricky Lara; Santa Ynez Valley Union High School District candidates Anna Schryer and Sheri Noble; Cold Spring School district candidates Elke Kane, Jennifer Miller and Michael Marino; College School District candidate Peter Wright; and Guadalupe Union School District candidate Lourdes Ramirez.

0
0
0
0
0