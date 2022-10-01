It’s time for Lompoc to get its effluent together. Raspberries to managers of this coastal community for their ongoing failure to protect local waterways which flow directly to the Pacific Ocean.

The cash-strapped city was in the news for environmental violations again this week as it agreed to pay $260,000, plus another $3,000 penalty, to the Rose Foundation for Santa Ynez River watershed restoration projects.

In its suit, the Environmental Defense Center claimed more than 2,000 Clean Water Act violations involving discharges over more than 20 years from the city’s Regional Wastewater Reclamation Plant into San Miguelito Creek and Santa Ynez River. The court allowed penalties for 86 of those over the past five years.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you