It’s time for Lompoc to get its effluent together. Raspberries to managers of this coastal community for their ongoing failure to protect local waterways which flow directly to the Pacific Ocean.
The cash-strapped city was in the news for environmental violations again this week as it agreed to pay $260,000, plus another $3,000 penalty, to the Rose Foundation for Santa Ynez River watershed restoration projects.
In its suit, the Environmental Defense Center claimed more than 2,000 Clean Water Act violations involving discharges over more than 20 years from the city’s Regional Wastewater Reclamation Plant into San Miguelito Creek and Santa Ynez River. The court allowed penalties for 86 of those over the past five years.
To its credit, the city discovered the inaccurate testing that showed false positives for exceeding state levels, and self-reported each violation as required. But those self-reports constituted binding admissions in court, and should never have happened in the first place.
This isn’t the first time in recent years that Lompoc has had to deal with environmental complaints arising from operation of its East Central Avenue plant. In 2020, the city agreed to fix deficiencies in treatment plant operations after racking up 27 violations of the Clean Water Act uncovered by a U.S. Environmental Protection Agency investigation.
The EPA reported those violations took place between June 2015 and June 2020, when the city did not have adequate programs for pretreatment to protect the plant from industrial pollutants and protection of biological processes. The system was inadequate to remove fats, oils and greases that could clog pipes and cause them to rupture, and to reduce the overall toxicity of effluent discharged from the plant.
The city took corrective action at the time in an effort to prevent violations, and blamed some of the violations on staffing and experience. In the recent claim, it also claimed none of the violations resulted in harm to the environment, but EDC said the discharge threatened public recreation and degraded downstream water important to wildlife.
Speaking of stink, to the State of California, we offer a hearty guffaw and raspberries as it added wine and liquor bottles to its recycling rebate program this week. Buyers will pay an extra 5 cents per 12-ounce can or bottle, dime for each container over 24 ounces, and 25 cents for wine or spirirts sold in a box, bag or pouch.
Good effort, but too late for the Central Coast and many other parts of the state where beverage buyers pay the mandatory deposit, but have no way to get back that deposit. So, sure, continue tossing those bottles in the blue bin and continue paying the monthly waste pickup fee to have those items recycled, but kiss those deposits goodbye.
In clearer waters, we offer an advance of electrified roses to Los Olivos Elementary School District which has committed to becoming the first U.S. school district to own a zero-emission school bus fleet.
The battery-powered, type-A, 30-seat electric bus currently under assembly in Lancaster is said to require as little as a 90-minute charge. The district will also install charging infrastructure to support the bus when it arrives sometime next year.
In Santa Maria, we offer wrist corsages to city council candidates who took time out to face their constituents at a unique community forum in the city library’s Shepard Hall.
District 4 candidate Maribel Aguilera-Hernandez and District 3 candidates Steven Funkhouser and incumbent Gloria Soto offered introductory statements before an audience of 60 residents who should also be commended for taking part in the democratic process.
Then, in speed-dating fashion, candidates rotated in 20-minute increments between groups of voters to answer questions and hear community concerns.
This week also brought welcomes and farewells.
We offer a welcome bouquet and offer high hopes to Michael Niehoff, the new principal at Santa Ynez Valley Union High School. Niehoff, who holds a master’s degree in journalism, had served as a teacher, activities director and principal at various schools and traveled the country providing teacher and administrator training before joining the local district.
He has stated his goals for the district include technology integration as well as deeper project-based learning that invites students to tackle real-world issues.
We also offer a bounteous bouquet to Barbara Robertson, Santa Barbara Scholarship Foundation president and chief executive officer, who has announced her pending retirement.
Among other appointments in the nonprofit sector over the past 30 years, she served the foundation as its director of finance in 1993, operations director in 2011, chief operating officer in 2016, and interim president twice.
Robertson was appointed to the position for the third time in February of 2020 and led the organization through tumultuous and unprecedented challenges faced during the COVID-19 pandemic. While adapting to the pandemic by creating virtual alternatives to events and continuing their work remotely, the organization was able to award more than $21 million in college scholarships during her tenure.
And, finally, we offer boutonnières of gratitude to Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital Volunteer Services Scholarship Committee members Jacky Green, Martha Nedegaard, Brenda Loskamp and Susan Snekvik as well as the donors who made possible the recent award of $27,000 in scholarships.
The proceeds were raised through sales at New to You Thrift Store in Solvang. Nine local students who reside or work in the valley and plan to pursue college studies in health-related careers were granted the financial support and honor including Murphy Brewer, Victoria Gutierrez, Victoria Gutierrez, Brigitt Hernandez, Daniel Kozlov, Jessica Perez, Gabriel Prendergast, Arisa Waters, Aidan Waters, and Leslie Salinas.