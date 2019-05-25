There is great news for Lompoc Valley sports fans — Huyck Stadium is due to get a seriously needed makeover.
Lompoc Unified School District and Campaign for the Lompoc Community Track and Sports Field are jointly funding the $3.3 million project, thanks to a successful, communitywide fund-raising effort.
The sum raised so far gets the first phase of work going, with an anticipated start as early as this November. That timeline would have the work completed by April of next year.
The renovations will include converting the natural grass field at the stadium to synthetic turf, switching the track from its loose red clay to a polyurethane surface, and rebuilding the track to the standard of 400 meters with nine lanes.
The existing Huyck Stadium is treasured, but a relic, having been constructed more than a half-century ago. Hucyk is home for the Lompoc and Cabrillo high school football teams. The mid-city stadium also hosts middle and high school track competitions, soccer games and Lompoc High School physical education classes, among other community events.
Lompoc deserves a renovated sports venue, so bouquets of roses to all who helped make this miracle possible.
***
Santa Barbara County is blessed with a profusion of organizations whose primary mission is to help others.
For today’s second rose presentation, we put a spotlight on the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara, which earlier this week provided the emotional and inspirational fireworks in the Joe White Memorial Gym at Allan Hancock College.
Last Tuesday’s annual awards ceremony recognized North County students receiving scholarships for undergraduate, graduate or vocational study. The money will help those students offset the cost of books and other materials as they work their way through the higher education system.
The Scholarship Foundation will award nearly $8 million in scholarships to 2,445 students throughout Santa Barbara County this year.
This week’s event continues a trend started in the early 1960s, and the Scholarship Foundation has grown into the largest community-based provider of college scholarships in the United States. About $115 million in scholarships has been handed out to more than 50,000 students over its half-century-plus history.
It’s an important step for any young high school graduate, but Tuesday’s event was extra-special, because some of the scholarship recipients will be the first in their families to attend college.
This is the sort of thing that makes Santa Barbara County so special, and America great.
***
We’re in the midst of a long weekend, highlighted by the Memorial Day celebrations, which will take place countywide on Monday.
Aside from being the official start of summer, which is vacation time for most school kids, Memorial Day is also when America pays homage to those who served this country in the military services and paid the ultimate price for defending this great nation.
Just so you’ll know, the federal government’s official toll of those killed in service to their country is 949,666, in wars ranging from the American Revolution to Afghanistan — and that number is being pushed higher as you read these words.
Sadly, the deadliest war was the one Americans fought amongst themselves. The Civil War claimed 498,332 lives, and you can be almost certain that count is on the low side.
There is a modern-day lesson to be learned from our Civil War, that a country divided can never be strong — something our elected leaders need to keep in mind.
Use this weekend to consider the sacrifices those men and women made, maybe stop by the cemetery and place a rose on a soldier’s grave.