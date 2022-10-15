Here’s a celebratory bouquet of blooming humulus lupulus to Buellton’s Figueroa Mountain Brewing, which earned two more medals at the Great American Beerfest in Denver, Colorado last weekend.
More than 2,000 breweries entered nearly 10,000 beers in the contest this year.
For a dozen years straight, Fig Mountain has medaled at the festival, and altogether they’ve amassed more than 200 medals in a variety of such contests. The brewery, established by Jaime Dietenhofer and his father Jim Dietenhofer in 2010, is the only brewery to have medaled every year since 2011.
We offer a freshly pressed robe and bucket of patience to Stephen P. Foley, who was sworn in Oct. 7 as the newest member of the Santa Barbara Superior Court Bench by Presiding Judge Gustavo E. Lavayen.
Foley, 51, of Los Olivos, was appointed by Gov. Gavin Newsom and will fill the vacancy left by the retirement of Judge James Voysey, to whom we offer a farewell bouquet in thanks for years of service.
Foley's previous experience included serving as senior deputy district attorney and deputy district attorney in the Riverside County District Attorney’s Offices from 1996 to 2004, and supervising deputy district attorney for Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office from 2005 to 2018. He has also served as an instructor at Hancock College.
And we offer a welcome-back-again basket of woven Red Vines stuffed with sweet treats to Brad Vidro who will serve as interim Solvang City Manager. Vidro, who retired in 2018 after 12 years of service to the city, steps into the office following the recent departure of Xenia Bradford, who had served in the roll for three years.
A feather-lined basket of sempervivum tectorum, more commonly referred to as Hens and Chicks, to Righetti FFA’s poultry team as it returns to the National FFA Convention later this month as the California State Champion.
Savannah Taylor, Jada Sanchez, Adrena Longoria, and Jenny Perez earned the top spot as State FFA Poultry Evaluation CDE Champions in May 2022. The honor earned them the trip to Indianapolis for the second year running.
Pale blue zinnias to Pale Blue Dot Ventures, which reported this week it has met the first of two deadlines set by the City of Lompoc in its effort to build a space-themed education center.
Founder and CEO Steve Franck reported $750,000 in seed money has been raised, holding to the agreement to raise $500,000 in cash with an additional $250,000 of in-kind services.
When completed, the proposed attraction would sit on approximately 82 acres of city-owned property that includes Ken Adam Park and adjacent land.
The educational and entertainment multipurpose venue — to include several educational aspects with an emphasis on STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math) learning — is designed with neighboring Vandenberg Space Force Base in mind, and will feature a space center, a related visitor’s center, an amphitheater and theater that can be used to watch launches. A hotel, restaurants and retail shops also are in the plans.
Air-cooled roses to the California State Library, which granted $403,442 to City of Lompoc Library to provide new heating, ventilation and air-conditioning system at the main library branch in 2023. In addition, the youth restrooms will be renovated and brought up to ADA compliance. The city will provide $201,721 toward the projects.
A jet-fueled bouquet of roses to Heather and Chris Kunkle, the sibling duo who bring back the Central Coast AirFest this weekend, and Santa Maria Airport, without which such a celebration of flight and all things supporting aeronautics could not happen.
The grandchildren of WWII P-38 pilot James Kunkle Sr. and children of Central Coast Jet Center founder, the late Jim Kunkle, have coordinated the two-day event complete with high-flying aerobatic demonstrations, military flight demonstrations, static displays of vintage aircraft, and ample opportunity to mix and mingle with generations of pilots and crew members.
Gates open daily at 9 a.m. with aerial displays taking off at 11:30 a.m. and regular departures throughout the day until the 4 p.m. final taxi. The schedule repeats Sunday for those who can’t get enough, or those who can only make it out one day.
And, finally, a welcome-back bouquet of ceibo, kantuta, copihue, and variety of orchids, to Corazón del Pueblo, Santa Maria’s Latin Cultural and Creative Arts Center, which held its reopening celebration Friday. The center is open to youth, families and local artists to “build community, celebrate heritage, advocate for and provide access to the ours in our local community,” the group said.
While the new center opened in a small office space at 201 E. Main St., Unit M, upstairs, the organization hopes to grow and provide additional spaces and programs for the community in the near future. The center will continue to provide monthly workshops, educational forums and events throughout the community, such as the upcoming Día de Los Muertos slated for Oct. 30.
It also will provide space to practice painting as well as visual, fabric, and performance arts, all supported with free art supplies from its Community Arts Supply Closet supported by a grant from The Fund for Santa Barbara.