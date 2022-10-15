Here’s a celebratory bouquet of blooming humulus lupulus to Buellton’s Figueroa Mountain Brewing, which earned two more medals at the Great American Beerfest in Denver, Colorado last weekend.

More than 2,000 breweries entered nearly 10,000 beers in the contest this year.

For a dozen years straight, Fig Mountain has medaled at the festival, and altogether they’ve amassed more than 200 medals in a variety of such contests. The brewery, established by Jaime Dietenhofer and his father Jim Dietenhofer in 2010, is the only brewery to have medaled every year since 2011. 

