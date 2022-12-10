Santa Maria’s Parade of Lights just doesn’t seem to be able to catch a break. Roses of condolence and gratitude for their valiant effort to members of local Rotary Clubs doing their darnedest to bring back the community favorite winter holiday tradition.
After two years off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the parade was delayed by rain last week, and while rescheduling wasn’t really a viable option, Mother Nature looks to be on target to hit the parade route with the wet stuff again this weekend anyway. The rain is a mixed blessing as water basins are parched, but the community remains starved for the return of communal traditions.
Roses to those community members who were able to pull off their festivities during breaks in the rain. There were miles of smiles and loads of laughter along routes thanks to volunteers and organizers of the Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Parade and Solvang’s Julefest Parade.
Here’s holding out hope for a brief break in much-needed precipitation for the Guadalupe Christmas Parade (Saturday, 6 p.m., Main Street) and Orcutt Christmas Parade (Saturday, noon, Old Town Orcutt).
On the governance front, we offer roses to members of the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors, who have adopted a community workforce agreement 14 years in the making. The contractual agreement between the county and construction trade unions sets terms and conditions on large projects of long duration. The agreement provides benefits to the county as well as the labor force, not the least of which traditionally are improved pay and benefits for workers as negotiated with union representatives.
While we also support nonunion contractors who employ a majority of the construction trade workers on the Central Coast, we understand that benefits for nonunion employees have been improved historically through competition for workers. Unions traditionally draw workers with the higher wage and benefit packages they fight for. That drives non-union shops to up their game and thereby benefits all workers and the families and communities they support.
Increased benefits also mean higher costs for jobs, which could put union contractors at a disadvantage at bid time were no such agreement put in place. The agreement assures better equity between the organizations that provide for all workers and those simply pressed into worker benefits as a result of market demands driven by union efforts.
While they earn our kudos, we also have some raspberries to send in the same board’s direction. Supervisors voted 4-1 to apply for a state grant supporting the development of a mobile farmworker resource center. Using state funding for the initial project obligates the county to spend more than $1 million per year indefinitely to keep the program running even after state money runs out.
Only 5th District Supervisor Steve Lavagnino had the nerve to vote against an otherwise great idea.
If awarded by the state, the $833,000 state grant would require the county to chip in another $208,250 to develop a mobile farmworker resource center. State funding for the project, however, would dry up in May 2024, leaving the county to meet its obligation to provide more than $1 million in annual funding for the program indefinitely.
To be clear, Lavagnino was not against the farmworker resource center itself. He favored maintaining local control of local funds. He also favored getting all the stakeholders together to come up with a plan to create the unit which could provide farmworkers with resources, referrals and access to help in areas including labor and employment rights, assistance and additional education, emergency supportive assistance, financial assistance, and health and human service needs.
We also have to question the price tag. A brand-new, decked-out, mobile office, whether a book-mobile-style bus or a mobile trailer hauled by a county rig shouldn’t cost all that. Those start-up funds could better be used for service directly to workers rather than a fancy mobile facility.
On the community service front this week, we again offer roses of thanks to the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians, which donated another $150,000 to Foodbank of Santa Barbara County Tuesday. The funds, which will help the nonprofit expand its service into Goleta, were presented during a volunteer event at the Santa Maria foodbank facility, where members of the Chumash Fire Department and Team Chumash bagged 650 meals for local community members in need.
Foodbank’s Sharehouse campaign will address needed modifications, additional warehouse space, refrigeration needs and updates for its recently purchased Goleta facility. Foodbank reports that work will ensure the nonprofit can meet the county need for healthy food, support those facing daily hunger, and keep the county prepared in case of disaster.
And, finally, we offer preemptive rose boutonnières to volunteers who step up to fill nine vacancies on two boards, two commissions and one city committee. The City of Santa Maria is taking applications: two vacancies on the Block Grants Advisory Board; one vacancy on the Board of Appeals, which hears appeals of decisions made by the city building code officials, among other duties; two vacancies on the Measure U Citizens Oversight Committee; two vacancies on the Planning Commission; two vacancies on the Recreation and Parks Commission.
All members of city board, committees and commissions must file statements of economic interest to disclose personal assets and income within 30 days of being appointed, every year after that and upon leaving office. They must also disqualify themselves from participating in decisions that may affect their personal economic interests.
For more information, call the City Clerk’s Office at 805-925-0951, ext. 2306.