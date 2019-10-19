We really love it when a community speaks up, and even more when elected leaders listen.
So, because this is Saturday, a day on which we pass out sweet-smelling flowers and bitter fruit, an ocean liner full of roses to the citizens of Santa Maria, and to city officials who take civic messages to heart.
The City Council this week directed staff to stop the conversion of public baseball/softball areas to multi-use fields, which in our view is the right call, given that “multi-use” would logically include the existing fields targeted for conversion.
It also helps that dozens of local athletes and other supporters of the current setup jammed City Hall council chambers to express opposition to the conversion strategy.
The city operates 18 athletic field spaces, which includes 11 ballfields. Multi-use grass fields would allow for residents to play traditional baseball and softball games, but would also better accommodate soccer, football and other sports.
It only took a few opponents speaking up at the meeting to change council members’ minds, Now, all the city’s decision makers need to do is create a plan that will fit all the community’s needs for open spaces.
***
The second iteration of the Central Coast AirFest played out over the weekend, and if you were anywhere near Santa Maria you likely are well aware of that fact.
First, the show was spectacular — but was it too much? More about that in a moment.
This AirFest was Santa Maria's second year of hosting a major airshow, following a brief hiatus after the demise of the Thunder over the Valley show three years earlier. Both events highlight this area’s long relationship with aviation, especially of the military variety. We did a post-mortem on this latest show, asking local residents for their take on the event. We were a bit surprised by the negative comments to our Facebook post, specifically about the price of admission and noise levels, but uplifted when many people defended the sounds of AirFest.
Show organizers say they will address pricing before the next show. Not sure what they can do about the noise, however. Jets and prop planes do make a racket.
Despite the minor snags and some complaints, a great effort overall for Central Coast AirFest 2019 — and worthy of a dozen roses.
***
Bravo to the California governor’s Office of Emergency Services, which this week announced early alerts on earthquakes are now available throughout the state.
The announcement came a day after a 4.7 quake rattled the San Francisco Bay area. To be honest, such an announcement could have been made just about anytime, because according to the National Earthquake Center, there are about 50 quakes every day somewhere in America — and you can bet that many, if not most of those happen in California. Alaska also is right up there in the daily total.
California is the first to have a statewide warning system. The launch was announced Thursday, which also was the 30th anniversary of the Loma Prieta quake, which caused much damage in the Bay Area.
The quake warnings will arrive via two systems — a cellphone app called MyShake, and the same wireless notification system that issues Amber Alerts. The alerts will only go to folks who are going to feel the ground shaking. The thresholds for an alert are a quake of magnitude 4.5 and shaking intensity level 3.
This system reminds Californians that wildfires, drought and high home prices aren’t our only concerns.