Roses & Raspberries: Are we living the dream?

The thing about sheltering in place for days is that you get to spend some quality time with only your mind to keep you occupied and/or amused.

For example, after solitary trips to the supermarket, where you are confronted with shelves that look like something out of a disaster movie scene, you get to wondering — why are there so many common market items in such short supply?

We suppose the easy answer is that a lot of folks are scared, in large part because of the coronavirus’ deadly facts, and the fact that it is just human nature to save yourself and your loved ones. How that sometimes translates to a trip to the supermarket apparently is — take everything you need, in as great a quantity as your cart will hold.

Then one is forced to wonder why, when it was obvious that some serious hoarding was taking place, didn’t supermarket decision-makers limit the number of core items a customer can check out?

That happened in some places, but not others. And because this is a roses-or-raspberries Saturday, beautiful flowers to those who have mercy for the shoppers that follow them, and to the truckers who are working furiously in trying conditions to get the food and other supermarket staples to our communities.