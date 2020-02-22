Roses & Raspberries: America has some real heroes

Rowdi is the Santa Maria Police Department pooch trained as a drug detection and apprehension dog who was run over by a suspect, subsequently forcing the amputation of several inches of his tail. Ouch!

The ordeal went down earlier this month during an arrest on Balboa Drive. The suspect/driver was charged with a host of violations, including causing harm to a police dog.

Lest you think this to be no big deal, Rowdi has been a valued member of the Police Department for the past six years, during which time he has been instrumental in the apprehension of nearly 100 suspects.

Rowdi was given a few get-well days off for recovery from the tail amputation, but is now back at work growling at crooks and helping police nab suspected criminals. Rowdi works alongside a sibling, Kopi. Sort of a Batman-and-Robin duo.

We hope Rowdi has enough of his tail remaining to wag with happiness.

***

The newest branch of the U.S. military, the Space Force, has been casting about for potential names for its members. In the Air Force they are airmen. In the Army they are soldiers.