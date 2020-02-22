Roses & Raspberries: America has some real heroes

Santa Maria police officers have had their hands full this year, with a big increase in car crashes and driving-under-the-influence arrests.
Local officials aren’t sure what is causing such vehicular mayhem and impaired driving, but it is causing huge problems for Santa Maria.
For example, included in the traffic-collisions report are 140 hit-and-run cases, which have resulted in 40 injuries and one death since Jan. 1 — more compelling evidence that an unprotected human body is no match for a car or truck.
Police say if collision statistics stay on their current course, Santa Maria will have about 3,000 crash incidents by the end of this year, or up to a thousand more than recorded in all of 2019.
The road mayhem has forced the Police Department to add a couple more motorcycle officers to deal with the spike in crashes and DUI arrests.
Roses to officers on the line and to folks who understand and follow the rules of the road. Raspberries for bad and/or impaired drivers.
***
We’ll stay on local law enforcement issues for a moment, and award a garland of fresh roses to Rowdi, although we aren’t certain how German shepherds react to flowers. Everyone likes flowers, right?
Rowdi is the Santa Maria Police Department pooch trained as a drug detection and apprehension dog who was run over by a suspect, subsequently forcing the amputation of several inches of his tail. Ouch!
The ordeal went down earlier this month during an arrest on Balboa Drive. The suspect/driver was charged with a host of violations, including causing harm to a police dog.
Lest you think this to be no big deal, Rowdi has been a valued member of the Police Department for the past six years, during which time he has been instrumental in the apprehension of nearly 100 suspects.
Rowdi was given a few get-well days off for recovery from the tail amputation, but is now back at work growling at crooks and helping police nab suspected criminals. Rowdi works alongside a sibling, Kopi. Sort of a Batman-and-Robin duo.
We hope Rowdi has enough of his tail remaining to wag with happiness.
***
The newest branch of the U.S. military, the Space Force, has been casting about for potential names for its members. In the Air Force they are airmen. In the Army they are soldiers.
But, what do we call Space Force folk? Officials at the newest branch of the armed forces sought public input, asking members of the public to choose. We created a our own separate reader poll, and here are some of the suggestions we got from our Facebook readers — Starmen, Space Cadets, Space Cowboys, Spacemen or Final Frontiersmen.
Well, Space Cowboys is clever, but with potential legal issues from the makers of a movie of the same name. Final Frontiersmen has a Star Trek-ian feel, but it could also be misunderstood to be pioneers seeing the Rocky Mountains for the first time and saying whoa! Spacemen seems too mundane. Starmen is too Hollywood.
That leaves Space Cadets, which is the name a majority of the survey takers have chosen so far. Roses to our readers with a sense of humor.
***
A big bouquet of red beauties to Holly McNally, for several acts of heroism.
The Indianapolis resident became a new mom on Monday, practically delivering her fast-tracking son on her own. On Thursday she was driving home from the hospital, saw a man from a wrecked tanker truck running with his clothes on fire, jumped over a guardrail and helped put out the fire.
Some folks really know how to be heroes.