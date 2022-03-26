It’s been a quiet week on the Central Coast, with chief concerns continuing to be news on the broader scale: the increasing price of all things, not the least of which is fuel; continuing supply chain interruptions; and the impacts of an Eastern European war on food supplies around the world. But we still have raspberries and roses to issue on a few local fronts, largely roses.
First up, a warm, welcoming bouquet to Santa Maria-Bonita School District’s new superintendent, Darren McDuffie. He comes to captain the 17,000-student, 2,000-employee district directly from larger Rialto Unified School District. McDuffie earned his doctorate in educational leadership from University of Southern California, served eight years in the U.S. Army, and brings decades of teaching and administrative experience.
In other education news, we offer a bouquet of recycled aluminum roses complete with riveted petals and hydraulic wilt controls to Orcutt Academy High School’s robotics team in honor of their stellar performance at the FIRST Robotics Competition Ventura County Regional. Spartatroniks #3512 qualified for the world championship by winning regional finalist and excellence awards.
They may face stiff competition in coming years as students from Kermit McKenzie Intermediate School rise through the ranks. Its club of about 50 members took home three prizes in the Central Coast Mathematics, Engineering, Science and Achievement Club competition which included 20 schools from throughout Santa Barbara and Ventura counties.
Surely neighbors will have some raspberries to blow at Santa Barbara County’s proposed agricultural enterprise ordinance which will, no doubt, drive traffic into their bucolic rural neighborhoods. But agriculturalists bent toward augmenting their income while sharing the bounty of open space no doubt are showering the county with roses for the proposal which could permit additional uses on their land.
If approved, the ordinance could including cooking classes, educational experience, farm-to-table dinners, incidental food service, small-scale special events, farm stands, camping, fishing, horseback riding, composting, firewood processing and sales, aquaponics, tree nut processing, agricultural product preparation and ag processing beyond the raw harvest.
Public comments on the proposal are due by 5 p.m. Wednesday, April 6. Visit www.countyofsb.org/AgEnterprise to review the ordinance and for more information.
A slew of Fast Orange roses to the 911 caller who tipped off police after hearing someone outside tinkering with a car on the street at 3:30 a.m. Wednesday. A brief foot chase turned up a suspect and several presumably stolen catalytic converters. By late March 276 of these very expensive parts have been reported stolen in the sheriff’s coverage area alone. Neighborhood Watch is a great tool for helping protect the community from ne’er-do-wells.
Ash-grey roses to the crime scene investigation team of Emma Velasquez, Christian Curiel and Yudmila Ramirez who took top honors and their schoolmates Analyza Magana, Abigail Santos, and Hadassa Cruz who came in close second. More riveted roses to the MESA machine team of Noah Garcia, Samuel Verdugo, and Zoe Barnum, who took second place in the design and construction project.
Raspberries to more gunmen who made the news in Santa Maria this week, this time robbing Santa Maria Donuts in the 800 block of North Broadway. Thursday morning’s incident was a first for the quarter-century-old business owned by Thona Yip. It continues, however, a long chain of recent robberies, shootings and other gun-related incidents throughout the valley including the March 12 gang-related shooting which resulted in the injury of a pregnant woman in a passing vehicle.
Raspberries to the folks who think simply installing additional air quality monitors in Guadalupe, or any other community for that matter, and educating the Spanish-speaking populations about air pollution is actually a good use of cap-and-trade dollars. The cap-and-trade funding allows polluters to continue polluting. The funds are supposed to be used to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, strengthen the economy, and improve public health and the environment. Trading greenbacks for the ability to continue polluting just kicks the cleanup can down the road, and educating those who can do nothing about the cause of the pollution serves little purpose.
Roses to the Alzheimer’s Association as it moves its educational information and support materials to Elwin Mussell Center, a central meeting point of area adults, seniors and their families. The center provides a variety of active-living programs, free- and low-cost classes, social events and information seminars for both working and retired adults over the age of 50. The Alzheimer’s Association provides free local support groups, education programs and care consultations.
In sports news, we lob a slider of roses to St. Joseph High School freshman softball pitcher Taylor Mediano who pitched her second no-hitter, this time against Bakersfield Foothill. She was among several local athletes honored at this week’s Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table.
And we offer Dodger Blue roses to 2007 Cabrillo High School graduate Danny Duffy, who has signed to return to Southern California’s big blue team this summer. The left-hander has been playing for the Kansas City Chiefs, but was traded to the Dodgers in July.