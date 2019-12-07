We could not allow this day and date to pass by without paying homage to the brave Americans who lost their lives, and the few remaining survivors of the attack on Pearl Harbor on this date in 1941.
There has been a national Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day since 1994, and if you fly the flag, it should be at half-mast today.
A total of 2,403 Americans were killed in the early-morning sneak attack, another 1,178 were injured in this precursor to America’s involvement in Europe and the Pacific during World War II.
Only a fraction of the 16 million Americans who served in World War II are still living, and if you know such a person, thank him or her for their service. And we proudly bestow our roses on this freedom Saturday.
***
We want to offer a bouquet of red beauties to the folks at the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County because of their good works during this holiday season, and because, well, we just can’t help ourselves.
These roses are for the organization’s distribution of Thanksgiving turkeys to needy families throughout the county, just in time for the first major feast of the season. In addition to frozen turkeys, families also took home bags of fresh produce and pantry items such as canned food and cereal.
Roses to those in our North County communities who donated the turkeys and other foods. We are truly communities that care. And remember, the Foodbank needs another round of contributions to meet the Christmas demand.
***
We all know what happens to aging stadiums in pro sports — they get torn down, then taxpayers pony up tens of millions to build a new stadium. We all know what happens to new stadiums — they eventually get old and torn down. A perpetual life-and-death cycle.
Thankfully, local taxpayers aren’t as gullible about the efficacy of an aging stadium. Case in point — Huyck Stadium in Lompoc.
The field that has been used by so many has been serving Lompoc Valley for 56 years, and local residents were just not prepared to let it go.
So, they organized, and Huyck will be renovated, updated and generally made fit for perhaps the next half-century.
The work will be expensive, about $3.8 million as per the most recent calculations. A total of $1.6 million has been raised so far via a variety of activities, including $300,000 from folks and organizations in Lompoc.
Roses to those who came up with the redo idea, and roses to those who have contributed to the cause. Just because something has a few years under its belt doesn’t mean it has to be destroyed.
***
For generations, when Americans needed some help with temporary housing or a hot meal on a cold day, they could turn to their local YMCA. Not much has changed, especially for kids in the Santa Maria Valley.
Roses to the folks at the Santa Maria YMCA for again hosting the Christmas Comes Early event for students from the Santa Maria-Bonita School District.
This year’s event was held Wednesday, as 140 third-graders from Calvin Oakley Elementary were treated to PCPA’s performance of “The Little Mermaid,” followed by a buffet-style luncheon.
Dennis and Franziska Shepard launched the Christmas Comes Early program nearly two decades ago, with help from GenSpan. The baton was passed to the YMCA a year or so ago.
It is thrilling to watch each holiday season as neighbors step up to help neighbors with programs designed to enhance the holiday experience for people of all ages. Roses to all.