We start this week’s roundup with an extravagantly luscious garland of majestic lavender roses to the Brooks Family Trust for its donation of Apple stock shares valued today at $3.6 million to Santa Maria-Bonita School District.
The incredibly generous gift, in memory of local music lover Elizabeth Anne Brooks, is to be used exclusively to encourage children to learn how to play a musical instrument and continue long enough to become proficient by providing musical instrumentals for rent to K-8 students throughout the Santa Maria Valley. The district will establish the Elizabeth A. Brooks Music Fund, which will be managed by the Santa Barbara County Treasurer.
Roses to Santa Maria City Council members for considering early intervention in an effort to combat ongoing gun violence, but raspberries to City Council Member Gloria Soto and peers who waited to discuss action until “last week we had a kid die.” Further raspberries to Soto for boiling the issue down to “young brown kids being shot dead.” Why apply labels in response to the city’s ongoing struggle with crime, particularly gun violence?
Since mid-December alone, in fact, four juveniles and five adults have been shot in addition to the teen shot to death in a mall parking lot last week. In total, Santa Maria police have responded to 19 reported shootings since Dec. 15.
Wet noses and fuzzy roses to C.A.R.E.4Paws, which has extended its mobile clinic services to San Luis Obispo County to help meet the demand for pet assistance driven by the pandemic. Snip & Chip SLO continues the organization’s goal of fighting pet overpopulation and pet homelessness by providing affordable spaying and neutering and other basic pet care to financially struggling pet owners.
A single, long-stem rose of honor to each member of the Santa Barbara County Human Trafficking Task Force who together made 14 arrests of alleged sex buyers and identified two potential victims of sex trafficking during a Feb. 9-12 sting operation. More than 80 law enforcement agencies throughout the state participated in this year’s Operations Reclaim and Rebuild, resulting in the rescue of 73 juvenile and adult victims and the arrest of 477 individuals for crimes associated with human trafficking.
We offer properly pruned roses to the Righetti High School FFA Fruit Tree Pruning Team, which won another state championship at the midwinter state finals held at CSU Fresno: Yasmine Hernandez, Erin Trathen, Isaiah Calderon, and Samantha McDonald. Their adviser, Miguel Guerra, led another generation of future farmers to the outstanding performance with skills that prepare them for careers in agriculture, a field that sustains us all.
Drought-shriveled raspberries to the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors, which this week voted to reward cannabis developer John De Friel for previous bad behavior by approving zoning permits for a 24-acre cannabis grow over neighbors’ protests and concern about water use.
After approving his previous permit, the Santa Barbara Air Pollution Control District found De Friel had been running 14 diesel generators for months on end in violation of district rules and the county’s cannabis ordinance, in addition to two illegal diesel generators at another location. What are voters to think of a board which rewards moneyed bad actors while leaving law-abiding citizens struggling to make ends meet through legal, less-impactful means?
Meanwhile, in Lompoc, we offer a welcoming basket of roses to Monty Montgomery’s PCH Street Wine Bar. The commercial enterprise is breathing new life into the old downtown district. By spring, Montgomery intends to open a salon in the adjacent space he owns, and transform the neighboring empty lot into an outdoor entertainment courtyard with food vendors. The development has spurred regular customers Eric Oviatt and Mike Lamping, co-founders of Cold Coast Brewing Co., to open their doors across the parking lot this summer.
Cautiously optimistic rose sprays to Abel Maldonado Youth Center and Santa Maria Valley Discovery Museum staff who welcomed the public back this week after COVID-19 closures. The youth center, which offers art, computer, fitness and game amenities, is open to teens in grades 7 through 12 from 2:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays and noon to 5 p.m. Saturdays. Membership is free with a school ID and signed parent consent form. The museum, which caters to younger children, is open by reservation from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays and from 10 a.m. to noon, and 2 p.m. to 4 pm. Saturdays.