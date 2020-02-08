Roses and Raspberries: Focusing on health, education

Bullying enters the picture when a kid’s body-mass index, a measure of obesity, is at unhealthy levels. No matter who you are or how tough your psyche, “Fatso” is not an endearing nickname.

Roses to politicians and educators who see a problem, and take steps to fix it.

***

There’s a new school in town, and while some of San Joaquin Valley College’s technical training course offerings might mirror those at Allan Hancock College, the end game remains the same — provide local folks with the knowledge and training they need to succeed.

The new school’s Santa Maria campus will be at 303 Plaza Dr. in space shared with Santa Barbara Business College. The campus will have technical and industrial-trade programs for students in San Luis Obispo County and our own North County.

San Joaquin Valley College was founded in 1977, with a mission of providing professional instruction to aspiring medical assistants in the San Joaquin Valley. Since then, the college has expanded its professional development to include certificate, associate and bachelor of science degree programs.