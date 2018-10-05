Lompoc has almost completed the process of evicting the homeless from the riverbed. On Oct. 10 all tents at the triage center in River Park will be coming down, in spite of the fact that 30 people are still living in them. It is not clear where those people will go.
Obviously, something had to be done to address a crisis situation. People in the riverbed were being hurt, even killed.
It is understandable that the city made the decision to evict all the people who were living there. It is admirable that they also established a triage center at River Park to assist them, one that included mental-health counseling and referrals to programs that address addiction. It was also hoped that some might have family with whom they might be reunited, although this sounds a lot like what President Reagan said when he closed so many mental hospitals, suggesting that their families would take them in, but they ended up homeless instead.
I believe these efforts were well-intentioned, and that some people benefited from them. I applaud those who continue to work on the front lines of homelessness.
However, we must also recognize this, at best, does little to address the bigger issue related to homelessness, namely housing.
A number of cities across the country are now following what is called the Housing First model. The idea behind Housing First is that when you stabilize a homeless person’s life by first providing them with permanent, supportive housing, issues like mental illness and substance abuse are much more successfully addressed.
The model is proving to be highly successful in many cities across the country, not only in terms of helping the homeless but also in terms of helping communities save money. Housed people are much less likely to use costly emergency services like hospitals, law enforcement and shelters. Housing First works.
Locating and building housing takes time. This will not be a quick fix. However, it is time to stop kicking the homeless over to the next city, but to deal with the bigger problem.
So, for now, we addressed an emergency situation. However, we also need to start working toward more permanent solutions right now, or five years from now we will be faced with exactly the same crisis we just experienced.