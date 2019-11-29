Back from your pre-dawn Black Friday adventure? Ready for a nap? Before you slip off, please consider this:
Let’s say your boss surprises you with a year-end bonus. Found money, right? The real question is, what do you do with that extra cash?
You might be temped to pay off the credit card debt accumulated in your midnight shopping spree. You could also consider indulging in something special just for you and/or a loved one.
Why not save that financial windfall? Sock the money away, knowing that what the future brings can be as unexpected as the fact that your boss rewarded you for your diligent work habits.
Those are ideas at the personal level, but what about when government is handed an unanticipated wad of cash at the end of the year. Knowing how lawmakers like to spend money, it’s not difficult to imagine a spending spree on programs and services.
California’s state-government policy makers have some money decisions to make, having been told to expect about a $7-billion surplus over the next year, as income outpaces outgo.
The revenue surge is a function of a decade-long heated economic, which has helped propel California into fifth spot on the list of world’s biggest economies. And, unlike many government entities — including our federal government — lawmakers who control the state’s spending have shown admirable restraint in recent years.
By the end of the 2021 fiscal period, California should have more than $18 billion in savings, money put aside to deal with the unexpected. There is, for example, the very real prospect of a recession. Most experts believe it will be a mild slowdown, nothing like the Great Recession of 2007-09, which was the nation’s worst downturn since the Great Depression of the 1930s.
You have free articles remaining.
Then there's the litany of natural and not-so-natural disasters for which California has become infamous. Earthquakes come immediately to mind, because they tend to have a mind of their own, happen at the most inconvenient times — and the costs are sky-high.
As are the costs of wildfires, more than 90 percent of which are caused by humans — either being careless with potential fire starters, or big companies not prepared for the inevitable downed overhead power line causing a massive conflagration.
The state’s fiscal experts know all about emergency situations, and thus have recommended that lawmakers devote no more than $1 billion of that expected $7-billion surplus to existing programs, and perhaps make any new programs as financially self-supporting as possible. Always a sound strategy, no matter how strong the economy appears to be.
Pulling all this information together, it is safe to say lawmakers and the administration of Gov. Gavin Newsom need to anticipate a possible recession, coupled with the persistent threat of one disaster or another, and save as much of any surplus as possible.
Actually, that is pretty good advice for us normal, non-policy-making folks. Americans are drowning in debt, as is the federal government — which is us, basically. Many of us lack the financial resources to make it through a recession or family crisis. Have you looked closely at your bill from a recent emergency room visit?
It will be interesting to see what Gov. Newsom offers in his proposed budget, due to lawmakers in early January, and what the Legislature counters with by the June 15 deadline.
We suggest putting a big chunk in savings.