Donald Trump campaigned on a pledge to do something about illegal immigration, and as president he continues to work on fulfilling that promise.
President Trump’s latest gambit was announced earlier this week, an order to deny green cards to migrants availing themselves of welfare benefits.
A green card is a government permit that allows a foreign national to work in the United States, more or less on a permanent basis. Federal officials reckon more than 12 million green card holders are working in this country.
While the Trump administration is being skewered by critics for tweaking the green card rules, the fact is that federal law already requires immigrants seeking to become permanent U.S. residents to first prove they will not be a burden to the United States. Bureaucrats call it the “public charge” rule. The Trump administration edict will vastly broaden the scope of those regulations.
And while much of the attention has focused on President Trump’s efforts to stem illegal immigration, this new twist targets people who entered the country legally, and are now seeking permanent status. According to administration officials, it’s part of an effort to move toward a process that relies on immigrants’ job skills.
Beginning in October, the federal government will weigh public assistance along with other factors such as education, household income and health to determine whether to grant legal status.
We understand the Trump administration’s intent. What concerns us — and many critics — are the practical effects of such a rules change, and there are many impacts to be considered.
One of the administration’s targets includes the segment of the immigrant population that will be intimidated by the new eligibility criteria. Frightened by the potential for deportation, lots of folks will simply disappear, and it’s very unlikely they will return to their country of origin.
There is also the potential for immigrants already in the welfare network to be afraid of going through the process of obtaining a green card, thus eliminating the possibility they will become productive workers in U.S. businesses and industries. It doesn’t take a great leap of faith to see how this could cause a lot of employers a major headache.
That would be especially true for migrant farm workers. Central Coast growers are already having a difficult time getting enough workers to tend and collect local crops. The new rules probably will not help that situation.
Acting Citizenship and Immigration Services Director Ken Cuccinelli said Monday the rule change fits with the Republican president’s message: “We want to see people coming to this country who are self-sufficient.”
We totally agree. But how many immigrants will become self-sufficient as contributing members of U.S. society if they can’t, or won’t get a green card? And what is the role of U.S. employers in this change?
If this rules change scares immigrants, they go underground and give up on welfare benefits, many will stop going to hospitals. Association of American Medical Colleges President David Skorton said this week that discouraging noncitizen immigrants from seeking needed medical care and services could exacerbate illnesses, worsen health disparities and lead to increased costs of care, possibly increasing the spread of disease, resulting in epidemics.
The Trump administration has apparently grown weary of Congress’ hands-off approach to immigration policy reform, and is taking matters into its own hands. After all, it was a promise Trump made to his supporters, and now he is delivering.
We’ve asked before and we must ask again — where is the legislative branch of government when it’s really needed?