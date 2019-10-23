The race is on, big-time, to grab the brass ring being dangled by the commercial hemp industry in California. North County could turn out to be Hemp Central.
The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors listened to a report recently on commercial hemp operations, which now are essentially unregulated, and the volume of interest in getting the county’s go-ahead to grow hemp and develop hemp products.
County Agriculture Commissioner Cathy Fisher gave board members a brief history of hemp, explained federal and state laws affecting its commercial aspects, offered an estimated schedule of when regulations might come into play, and reported on hemp cultivation throughout the county.
The big takeaway for North County is that the vast majority of the 77 entities expressing an interest in getting into commercial hemp operations are in the upper regions of the county.
Hemp is fast becoming a hot commercial item. It is used in all manner of products, but is different than cannabis in a number of ways. First and foremost for some board members would be that hemp farms produce much less of an odor than cannabis farms. The odor issue has been driving much of the debate about grow farms, and if you’ve ever been near one, you’ll understand the concern.
On the other hand, strong aromas are, and have been a fact of life in North County, especially around the Santa Maria Valley’s broccoli fields. That smell is quite distinctive, and likely has contributed to a few jokes about traveling through this area.
But those technical issues pale in comparison to an even bigger snag — the fact that local folks aren’t sure how to proceed because of a lack of direction in federal policy.
For example, county decisions are difficult without knowing what the feds intend to do about the wave of states legalizing cannabis, despite cannabis, marijuana and hemp being lumped in with federal rules regarding controlled substances.
If the federal government would move, then local jurisdictions could make their decisions on regulatory policy. The problem is that significant parts of the federal policy-making machinery are mired in partisan political squabbles. The Democrat-controlled House of Representatives, for example, is consumed with lining up impeachment evidence on President Trump. The Senate is bitterly divided over some of the Trump administration’s recent maneuvers. The courts are waiting for decisions from Congress and the administration.
In other words, situation normal — all fouled up, at least at the federal level. All of which is really messing up local jurisdictions with regard to creating regulatory policy for the cannabis and hemp industries.
Still, the race is on to get ahead in California’s hemp-growing businesses. Twenty counties are already allowing commercial hemp production, their policy makers apparently unwilling to wait for guidance from the federal government. Included in that group is neighboring Kern County, whose hemp growers are cultivating crops on more than 7,200 acres. Across the state, growers are working more than 21,000 acres with the blessing of local governments.
Santa Barbara County’s potential hemp farmers are chomping at the bit to get in on what could be a commercial bonanza, but are being stymied by the county’s indecision.
As punitive as it may sound, the county’s hemp industry should wait for the feds to take the lead before establishing local rules. We’re dealing with a mercurial president who likes to make spur-of-the-moment policy decisions. The steadying influence of a working Congress would help, but that doesn’t seem likely.
Meanwhile, the hemp industry is stuck in limbo.