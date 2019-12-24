Our View: Wisdom in talking about risk

We live in an era in which things happen far too fast to give normal people time to think about the consequences of their actions.
We see something online and order it, next-day delivery guaranteed. We watch the news and commentators make everything sound immediate, with a dire you’d-better-believe-it delivery. We’re traveling at light speed, and perhaps even a little faster during this hectic holiday season.
But there are good reasons for adults — and especially parents — to slow down, take a deep breath and talk to their kids and friends about the inherent dangers of smoking, and now vaping.
The health risks of smoking have been known for years, ever since insiders blew the whistle on how tobacco companies were juicing up their products with a laundry list of addictive chemicals. There is a longer laundry list of smoking’s casualties.
Along came vaping, its marketeers at first saying it was the safe alternative to smoking cigarettes, that you receive all the perceived “benefits” of the nicotine rush, without the harmful tars and chemicals found in traditional tobacco products.
Not long after the vaping stampede began, people started showing up in hospital emergency rooms with mystery lung ailments, later traced to vaping and vaping products mostly containing THC.
Now the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued a report that, as of mid-December, states there have been 2,409 vaping-related cases resulting in hospitalization, and 52 deaths, covering all 50 states, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
You’d think people becoming critically ill, and a frightening number of them dying, would offer strong clues to young smokers about the dangers of vaping. Not so much, although the rate of vaping-related hospital visits has been falling in recent weeks.
The first study of the long-term health impacts of vaping on a representative adult population was conducted by the University of California-San Francisco, with results published earlier this week in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine. Here is the abbreviated version of what it said:
Vaping increases the chances of developing chronic pulmonary diseases such as emphysema, asthma and bronchitis by nearly one-third. People who smoke both conventional and electronic cigarettes more than triple their risk of having respiratory illnesses.
The UCSF analysis tracked 32,000 adult Americans who had no previous signs of lung disease over a three-year period ending in 2016, and it found stronger evidence of the connection between vaping and respiratory ailments than previous, smaller samples that couldn’t establish a direct link.
Stanton Glantz, a UCSF professor of medicine and director of the school’s Center for Tobacco Control Research and Education — and one of the nation’s top authorities on smoking and smoking-related illnesses — said this: “We concluded that e-cigarettes are harmful on their own, and the effects are independent of smoking conventional tobacco.’’
The bottom line is that vaping may be statistically safer than smoking conventional cigarettes, but that’s not saying much, when you consider that cigarettes kill a half-million Americans a year, while another 16 million suffer with smoking-related diseases.
You’d think that after all these years of damaging evidence, people would just kick the habit. Easier talked about than done, considering that many experts believe kicking the tobacco habit is tougher than quitting heroin use.
If you need a stocking stuffer for this most emotionally thrilling of all Eves, here’s an idea: Have a talk with your sons and daughters, because the overwhelming majority of vapers are young. Think of it as quite possibly a gift of life.