Our View: Wisdom in talking about risk

We live in an era in which things happen far too fast to give normal people time to think about the consequences of their actions.

We see something online and order it, next-day delivery guaranteed. We watch the news and commentators make everything sound immediate, with a dire you’d-better-believe-it delivery. We’re traveling at light speed, and perhaps even a little faster during this hectic holiday season.

But there are good reasons for adults — and especially parents — to slow down, take a deep breath and talk to their kids and friends about the inherent dangers of smoking, and now vaping.

The health risks of smoking have been known for years, ever since insiders blew the whistle on how tobacco companies were juicing up their products with a laundry list of addictive chemicals. There is a longer laundry list of smoking’s casualties.

Along came vaping, its marketeers at first saying it was the safe alternative to smoking cigarettes, that you receive all the perceived “benefits” of the nicotine rush, without the harmful tars and chemicals found in traditional tobacco products.