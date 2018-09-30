There was a time when California wildfires were seasonal, as in mostly in spring, summer and early fall. That time has passed.
Because of many factors — among them persistent drought and a mushrooming population — our wildfire season is not really a season at all. Big fires can and do happen throughout the year, especially in drought conditions.
Welcome to California, land of natural beauty and sunshine — and a litany of potential disasters waiting to happen.
Experts have been trying to quantify wildfire statistics, putting the causes in specific categories. If successful, fire officials believe they will have the information they need to launch prevention measures.
Good luck with that. For one thing, about a third of the major wildfires are the result of lightning, and there are few reasonable measures to control a lightning strike.
But the experts have the key to a possible solution, which is that about 80 percent of all wildfires, large and small, are caused by human activities. And a certain percentage of those fires are set deliberately.
Arson, too, is a difficult crime to prevent. A spokesperson for the California Department of Forestry likens an arson investigation in a major wildfire to trying to investigate a murder. The big difference is that a wildfire generally destroys all the evidence.
There is only one logical way to prevent human-caused wildfires, and that is to put a full-court press on educating the general public about how they can avoid causing the spark that starts the next Thomas fire.
The 2017 Thomas event was the state’s biggest fire at the time, a record that didn’t last a full year. The fire killed two people and destroyed more than 1,000 structures. A month after the fire was contained, torrential rains fell on the scorched earth above Montecito, and the resulting mudslides killed 21 people — two remain missing.
Many are convinced that fallen PG&E power lines caused the Thomas fire, but that investigation is continuing. State lawmakers seem convinced of PG&E’s complicity, having passed a bill allowing the company to raise electric rates so it would have enough cash to keep from going under.
Wildfires are like major hurricanes in some respects. They both cause much damage and human misery, which often carries on for months, and in Puerto Rico’s case, more than a year.
Arsonists probably embrace the idea of causing that level of pain and disruption, but the average, law-abiding person likely would not. That’s why it’s so very important that we all follow some simple prevention rules — don’t throw lit cigarette butts out your car window, or into what is obviously brittle-dry grass; avoid anything that would cause a spark to fly into weeds or brush; think before you pull your car, with its burning-hot exhaust system exposed, off to the side of the road and into dry grass.
This is all commonsense stuff, yet we continue to see cigarette butts flying out car windows along Highway 101, or still-smoking embers at campsites in our back country.
This has been an especially dreadful wildfire year in California, and as of late last week, three times as much acreage has burned since Jan. 1 than all of last year, and last year was truly a monster.
There is no date certain on when — or if — winter rains will come, thus reducing the wildfire threat. But until rain does arrive, some of the most dangerous months for big fires are still ahead of us.
The thing to keep in mind is that the smallest of actions can have massive consequences.