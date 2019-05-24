Scary-movie fanatics will never forget the scene in Tobe Hooper’s horror classic “Poltergeist,” when the 5-year-old turns from a static-filled TV screen, smiles into the camera and says, “They’re heeere.”
That charmingly short statement triggered every family’s nightmare: A new home inhabited by ghosts from the distant past who were not at all happy about sharing their space with a young family.
We thought about that scene while reading the paper a few days ago, and the brief story about fire fighters rushing to extinguish a small grass fire in the Santa Ynez Valley. Consider that a preview of coming attractions, a real-life drama about which nothing will be attractive.
Our winter rainy season has been reluctant to leave, and even as drizzle continues, California’s typically brown, dry and dangerous summer is just around the corner.
We’ve had a decent amount of rain. Santa Barbara County’s rain year is from Sept. 1 to Aug. 31 of the following year, and as of earlier this week, we’re running 127-percent above normal for this rain period. San Marcos Pass has had nearly 50 inches of rain so far this rain year, and every reporting station in the county is above 100-percent of normal.
That all makes for a lush, green landscape, but we all know what happens next. It happens every spring-into-summer cycle, and it’s been especially severe in recent drought years.
That small grass fire in Santa Ynez last weekend, started by a fellow burning weeds with a blowtorch, also dredged up another memory. The Zaca Fire started near Los Olivos on Independence Day 12 years ago when ranch workmen using a metal grinder allowed a few errant sparks to arc out into dry grass. Four months and 240,207 scorched acres later, fire fighters finally deemed the Zaca Fire controlled.
Regular readers may be saying to themselves, why does the newspaper keep reminding us of those old fires? We already know all about that.
Fair enough. We do keep reminding folks , over and over, about the dangers of wildfires, in large part because the fires keep getting bigger and more destructive, yet people continue to do the sorts of things that can trigger one of these monsters. Just think of sparks from a tool being the flash point.
And these fire monsters can and do happen close to home. We’ve had some whoppers in this region, including the Thomas fire in December 2017, normally a wet month, which started down south but burned its way to many doorsteps in Montecito. That one scorched more than 280,000 acres, killing two unfortunate souls trapped in its relentless march toward the Central Coast. Another 21 people died when torrential rains a month after the fire propelled a raging river of mud down into and through Montecito. A nightmare in real time.
Less than a year later the Camp fire in Northern California became the state’s worst-ever wildfire, killing at least 85, with several people still unaccounted for.
All the fires mentioned here had humans as the root cause, either workers or a homeowner’s unwitting use of a spark-producing device, or power lines that somehow failed, sending out sparks.
And therein lies the reason we write about California wildfires so often, to convince readers that doing anything that has the potential to cause a life and property-destroying fire should be judiciously avoided.
Now is the time to complete your family’s preparations for another dangerous wildfire season.
And for those of you too young to have seen “Poltergeist,” here’s the spoiler — it does not end well.