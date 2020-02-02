Our View: Why not confront a problem?

The Environmental Protection Agency has announced its intention to scrap the Obama administration’s rules to strengthen the Clean Water Act, the agency prodded by President Trump’s aversion to just about all things related to his predecessor.
Environmentalists are outraged, but many farmers, builders and mining companies are celebrating. No one should be surprised that the nation’s environment is taking a back seat to the economy, an implied goal of President Trump’s even before he was elected.
There is an interesting, relayed situation: A study released last week reveals heightened levels of toxic chemicals found in the tap water supplies of dozens of major U.S. cities, including some in California.
The primary culprit is something called PFAS — a polyfluoroalkyl — which is known in the science community as a "forever chemical" that has been linked to reproductive and developmental damage, liver and kidney problems, and immunological effects, such as high cholesterol and obesity.
The drinking water study data used by a government watchdog organization was taken from an EPA program that ended five years ago — information current EPA officials apparently have chosen to ignore, considering the rollback of clean-water regulations.
The Trump administration tends to deny almost everything backed by science, so it is not surprising that evidence about toxic chemicals in drinking water supplies across the nation would essentially be ignored.
Congress has been struggling with legislation that would compel the EPA to stick with the tougher Clean Water Act standards. A bill was passed by the House, but languishes in a Senate committee, where it will likely be allowed to die.
The EPA’s rollback of the Obama-era clean-water strategies may not work in California. For one thing, the new rules would give states more latitude to set their own standards, and California’s current political leadership seems inclined to go against just about everything put on the table by the Trump administration.
But the new rules could and likely will have negative impacts on southwestern states such as Arizona and New Mexico, whose drinking water sources rely on wetland and smaller waterway runoff. The new rules would make such so-called “casual” water subject to relaxed or no protections.
As often happens when the Trump administration amps up its rules-rollback machinery, several states are fighting back. As the proposed water rules rollback was being formulated last year, 14 states sued the EPA over the impending change, basically insisting it ignored science by removing basic protections under the Clean Water Act.
It’s too soon to tell what the new rules may produce in the way of changes, but it seems evident they likely will open a door for the sort of dumping of toxic byproducts that the Clean Water Act was designed to stop.
When candidate Trump promised to fix America’s aging infrastructure, many people may not have realized that things would be fixed mainly in favor of commerce, at the expense of clean water and air. For many Americans it’s really not all about the money, but instead about the welfare of future generations. Somehow the Trump administration is missing that long-range perspective, and instead focuses on instant gratification and monetary profit.
If President Trump truly wants to help the economy, he should revisit his draconian approach to international trade, parts of which are severely punishing farmers across the nation.
America’s economic health is vitally important, but so are the long-range prospects for continued good health and toxin-free living. The key is to find the proper balance between commerce and the environment.
That doesn’t seem to be happening.