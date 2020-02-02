Our View: Why not confront a problem?

Congress has been struggling with legislation that would compel the EPA to stick with the tougher Clean Water Act standards. A bill was passed by the House, but languishes in a Senate committee, where it will likely be allowed to die.

The EPA’s rollback of the Obama-era clean-water strategies may not work in California. For one thing, the new rules would give states more latitude to set their own standards, and California’s current political leadership seems inclined to go against just about everything put on the table by the Trump administration.

But the new rules could and likely will have negative impacts on southwestern states such as Arizona and New Mexico, whose drinking water sources rely on wetland and smaller waterway runoff. The new rules would make such so-called “casual” water subject to relaxed or no protections.

As often happens when the Trump administration amps up its rules-rollback machinery, several states are fighting back. As the proposed water rules rollback was being formulated last year, 14 states sued the EPA over the impending change, basically insisting it ignored science by removing basic protections under the Clean Water Act.