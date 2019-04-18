As you’ve probably noticed, we’re drying up. Fast. The big winter rains are gone, and Californians are keeping their fingers crossed, hoping against hope they escape this season’s wildfires.
A lot of us may not escape. A comprehensive study by journalists from USA Today Network-California, McClatchy, Media News and the Associated Press indicates that about one in 12 California homes is at risk of being destroyed in a wildfire this year. That equates to nearly 3 million Californians whose lives are clearly at risk.
The study was launched late last year after the Camp fire around Paradise in Northern California killed 85 people. Journalists wanted to figure out how to better prepare people living in high-risk fire zones to get out quickly and safely when a fire hits.
You probably saw some of the video of people driving wildly through walls of flame from the Camp fire. It was a frightening sight, knowing that some of those trying to evacuate didn’t make it.
A UC Santa Barbara fire specialist has qualified the degree of risk: “There (are) a lot of Paradises out there.”
The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection develops maps showing the levels of risk, and where they occur. The statewide map is about half red, which is a high-risk designation. A map of Santa Barbara County shows an even greater percentage of red areas.
If you wonder about whether you are in a high-risk zone, all you need do is look out your window, and if you see trees and/or forest, you are at risk.
Which is why, several times each year, we tell our readers what they need to do to be prepared. It can be a complicated process, but having a plan in place could save your life. The simplified version is — make a list of what you’ll need if you must run, put the travel kit together, talk the plan over with family members, and be ready.
Being prepared is crucial, because the lives of you and your loved ones may hinge on something as simple as which way the wind is blowing. Awareness of your surroundings is the key.
All of this is important because of this region’s history with wildfires, one of the state’s biggest having been started on a ranch near Zaca Lake. The culprits were a few sparks flying off a grinding tool.
The Zaca fire burned for months, mostly in back country. But the terrible truth is, most California towns are put together and grow with little or no consideration for fire risks. That paradigm needs to change.
The Painted Cave fire in the early 1990s swept down from San Marcos Pass, wiping out hundreds of homes and killing a woman trapped by the wall of flames. Sundowner winds pushed the fire over Highway 101 toward Hope Ranch, which was saved only when the evening marine layer stopped the fire in its tracks.
That could happen to any of us living on the Central Coast. Strong, hot winds coming in off the desert east of us could destroy almost any town along the Highway 101 corridor. It’s just something we all need to prepare for — and hope that our preparations will not be required.
Wildfires are awe-inspiring monsters, and who lives or who dies in such a beast is a matter of chance. You can improve your odds of survival by making your escape plans, and being ready to execute the plan at a moment’s notice.
As the expert said, there are lots of Paradises in California.