A video recently made the rounds on social media of a Scuba diver filming himself swimming through a sea of trash — literally.
The water was murky, in part because of litter floating past as the diver finned his way forward. There were plastic six-pack holders, bottle tops, empty soda containers. You name it, the man filmed his way through it.
While watching in fascination, another recent story occurred to us — a trash island floating in the Pacific Ocean that has grown bigger than Texas, which, realistically speaking, could qualify it as a continent.
Why so much trash in the ocean? One answer is that we throw a lot of stuff away, especially empty containers, most of which are plastic. Shouldn’t recycling programs handle a lot of that thrown-away material? Not anymore. America seems to be giving up on recycling.
The reason we’re giving up is that as of the beginning of last year, China essentially stopped buying our recyclable materials, in large part for the same reasons so many communities in this country have abandoned their recycling programs — cost and people throwing away too much garbage mixed in with true recyclables. Most recycling techniques can’t handle organic material in the mix, which is what prompted China to stop buying our trash.
That’s causing problems in this country, notably for hundreds of communities that have given up on recycling. For example, there are still recycling containers at the international airport in Memphis, and trucks still come around to collect the stuff. But then all that recyclable material is carted straight to the landfill.
California officials signaled a recycling crisis just before China quit buying U.S. trash, a fact confirmed by state Treasurer Fiona Ma. But it’s not just California’s problem, and it’s not a new situation.
An executive with the nonprofit Recycle Across America organization said, “Recycling has been dysfunctional for a long time (and) not many people really noticed when China was our dumping ground.”
Recycle Across America advocates for more standardized labeling on recycling bins to help people properly sort material. We’ve all seen the results when specific labeling is not on the bins — people scratching their heads, confused, then dumping garbage where only recyclable material should go. Eventually, the community in which such mixing occurs quits the program.
Oddly enough, there is a strong market in this country for soda bottles and cardboard, but it’s not a big-enough demand to take all the plastics and paper Americans try to recycle. Which explains, to a certain degree, why the Pacific garbage patch is growing.
There is another option for recyclables, but it veers away from the idea of repurposing used materials. Philadelphia gave up on its recycling program, but is still picking the stuff up. Instead, the city employs a different repurposing strategy — taking unsellable recyclables to the municipal incinerator, converting the trash to energy, which can be sold back to the electrical grid. But that, too, has a catch — an increase in local air pollution.
The problems associated with recycling indicate a need for limiting waste at the source, as in governments approving measures such as banning plastic bags and straws, which many California communities are doing.
Santa Marians can still recycle stuff at the curb, every two weeks, as part of a blue-bin program going since the 1990s.
The world’s growing mountain of trash is a real problem, one that we all could help solve by consuming less stuff. That probably won’t happen, so we need to come up with an alternative strategy.
Got any ideas?