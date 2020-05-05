Our View: Weighing the fatal outcome

Watching the COVID-19 pandemic unfold in recent weeks compels us to ask a potentially sensitive question: Is body weight among the key factors in whether a coronavirus-infected person lives or dies?
It’s relevant because America generally leads the planet in the percentage of its population that is technically obese — more than 40 percent of Americans are in that category — which impacts a person’s ability to survive a deadly disease.
This is not an attempt to shame or ridicule people for being overweight, but to make a few scientifically valid points about the size you are as it relates to your vulnerability during the coronavirus pandemic. We promised you facts during this pandemic.
This information is also important because even as there is now encouraging news about the infection/death curve, many medical experts are predicting this version of the virus may be with us for a while, perhaps forever.
There are a lot of factors that determine how many people infected with COVID-19 will react, among them underlying health conditions, not taking social-distancing guidelines seriously, and, according to doctors, being grossly overweight.
The weight issue is one reason the United States has more COVID-19 infections and fatalities than any other nation, and it’s not even close. This country has an obesity rate of 42 percent compared to China's 6 percent and Italy's 10 percent. A New York City physician said at least 90 percent of the people under age 50 he's seen ventilated due to COVID-19 were obese. A New York dietitian in a surgical intensive-care unit said all of her 60 ventilator-dependent patients in a single day, whether age 28 or 85, were obese.
That’s anecdotal evidence, to be sure, but it is compelling coming from health-care professionals on the front lines in this war against a killer virus.
Statistics confirm the virus/obesity nexus, but so does seeing hospital ERs and ICUs packed with overweight Americans.
A report last month from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states that 48.3 percent of all patients admitted to the hospitals in 99 counties across the country were obese, and 59 percent of those ages 18 to 49 who were hospitalized were obese. Those numbers offer a startling comparison to the 40 percent of 20- to 39-year-olds in the general population who are obese.
Data from China’s COVID-19 outbreak found that overweight patients had an 86-percent higher likelihood of developing pneumonia than normal-weight patients. Men in the somewhat-overweight category were almost twice as likely to develop lung problems, but those who were obese were nearly six times more likely.
The unfortunate fact is that American doctors don’t need statistical data to confirm the increased risks of being overweight. They’ve been fighting that battle for decades.
It’s a complicated issue, one partially driven by poverty and lack of access to adequate health care. But it clearly is a problem this nation needs to solve, now, because America’s soaring rates of heart disease, diabetes and hypertension — all related to obesity — are also directly connected to serious COVID-19 complications, including death.
We can take a few hints from our recent history with pandemics. During the H1N1 flu epidemic in 2009, clinically obese adults were nearly eight times more likely to die from the flu than people of lower weight.
People sometimes have difficulty accepting the truth for what it really is, but the facts linking obesity with virus infections and deaths cannot be ignored.
