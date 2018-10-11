Another warning from the world’s science community about something wicked this way comes.
A tip of the hat to the late Ray Bradbury, whose dark fantasy novel, “Something Wicked This Way Comes,” told of two boys and their experience with a living nightmare, and their battle against fear.
In this case, the “something wicked” is a warming planet, the eventual demise of which has, again, been predicted by a panel of scientists.
It’s not something new. They’ve been predicting this for years, as human activities increase the planet’s average temperature, essentially forcing Earth back in time to when volcanoes ruled, killing off animal and plant species.
What this latest scientific report details is that preventing just one degree of heat increase could mean the difference between life and death of humans by the hundreds of millions, and perhaps billions.
But what makes this particular wicked something even more perverse is that the group of scientists agree there is scant hope the world and its leaders will rise to the challenge of saving the planet.
Pretty grim stuff, and practically ignored by the mostly men who have the power to change the outcome the science community believes is inevitable.
Part of the problem is that even in worst-case scenarios, the really bad stuff won’t happen until later this century, but probably beginning in less than 20 years.
Most of the decision makers in the United States won’t be around for the fall. But what about their children, and their children’s children? Somehow their interests — and safety — are being ignored.
The gloomy U.N. Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report reads like a Stephen King novel, predicting the millions who will lack water, die from extreme heat waves, the coastal regions that will disappear under rising seas, decimation of animal and plant species, severe drought, monster wildfires. It’s the stuff of nightmares.
But here’s the primary problem — meeting the more ambitious goal of slightly less warming would require severe reductions, immediately, in emissions of heat-trapping gases and dramatically altering our energy sources.
Frankly, that will not happen, in large part because the world is regressing back to the 19th century, and Americans apparently are too busy with social media and partisan political conflicts to work together to save ourselves — or save the entire human race, for that matter.
The U.N. science panel said it is technically possible to make the necessary changes, but it also said there is little chance of those needed adjustments happening. What that means to us is that humanity is fundamentally on a course of self-destruction, and we are going to take many animal and plant species with us.
Even members of the U.N. science panel are skeptical of our ability to save ourselves. One scientist compared the report to an academic exercise comparable to studying what would happen if frogs had wings. Another member worried that his grandchildren would not get to see beautiful coral reefs.
That entirely misses the point of this discussion, which is that Earth is accelerating toward a point at which billions of people will be at grave risk from the natural disasters we can barely cope with today.
And here is the real something-wicked-coming bottom line — many scientists believe we’ve already passed the fail-safe point, that nothing mankind does will stop what is coming.
Not a bedtime story you want to read to your grandkids. But it is an issue we need to discuss, if for no other reason than to plan for what may be coming our way.