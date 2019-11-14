If you saw a friend racing toward the rim of the Grand Canyon and a 4,000-foot drop to the Colorado River, would you try to stop your pal?
If he is truly a friend, the easy answer is, yes. Even if he’s a complete stranger destined for a fatal dive, you’d probably do something to stop the plunge, right?
That seems to be the motivation behind publication of a recent climate report signed by more than 11,000 scientists. The report basically says that without drastic action, soon, a climate crisis is unavoidable.
The report characterizes our future being similar to living in a hothouse, suited for growing tomatoes but not sustainable living conditions for humans.
In other words, if humans want to survive, an immediate overhaul of the way we live is not only recommended, but required for the species to avoid extinction.
That sounds very dire, but despite abundant evidence supporting what those 11,000-plus scientists firmly believe to be true, too many people either don’t believe the science, or don’t care.
Now, why would someone, anyone, not care about mankind’s survival? It’s a fair question, and depending on how many people you ask, you’d likely get a wide range of answers. The lamest, but perhaps most prevalent might be, “I can’t afford to lose the paycheck.”
What many climate-change skeptics don’t seem to get is that there is so much more at stake than a paycheck — assuming the science community knows what it’s talking about with regard to a “climate emergency.”
The report starts with a jarring concept, a warning that there is only about a decade left to take action before the planet heats beyond the 1.5-degrees Celsius warming benchmark established as a goal under the Paris climate agreement, which has recently celebrated a sad third anniversary. Sad, because the Trump administration has officially begun withdrawing the United States from that pact.
Even without U.S. support, governments in 23 countries, including the United Kingdom, Portugal, Canada and Argentina, have declared climate emergencies. Those decision makers apparently recognize that climate-change impacts are occurring, and acknowledge the need to take action.
The impacts of such drastic change are painfully clear — several years of severe heat waves, deadly flooding, catastrophic wildfires and hurricanes. The science community has been warning about these changes for decades.
The evidence is abundantly clear for folks living here in California. Years of sustained drought, followed by raging wildfires, followed by winter deluges flooding communities and killing dozens of people. Sometimes it feels as if we’re being punished for living in paradise.
But when the science report gets specific is when the skeptics ramp up. For example, the report recommends replacing fossil-fuel resources with renewable energy sources. All remaining oil, coal and gas reserves should be left in the ground. An estimated $4.7 billion in fossil-fuel subsidies should be eliminated, and the cost of using carbon-based products should be significantly higher.
The report recommends moving away from valuing GDP growth, but instead focus on sustaining ecosystems and reducing inequality for all of the world’s peoples. The last piece of the puzzle is stabilizing world population.
This is clearly not an assignment for the weak-willed or faint-hearted. Reversing what the science community believes is the systematic destruction of mankind will take a lot of social and political resolve.
One reason climate-change science has so many critics is that, for years, it was something way off in the future. If the science is right, that horizon is now a decade or so away.