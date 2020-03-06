Our View: Wading in facts swamp

Officials from several federal agencies chose Super Tuesday primary election eve to issue a warning to countries and individuals about interfering in U.S. political campaigns, or face “sharp consequences.”
The warning comes too late in that game. Such interference began years ago, and having the president’s Cabinet members pontificate about consequences seems pathetically lame.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Attorney General William Barr, Secretary of Defense Mark Esper, acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf, among others, were the pontificators, and it was too little and far too ineffective.
The 2020 presidential election is the burr under their saddles regarding this week’s announcement, while the fake-news aspect of American politics actually launched some years ago. The foreign-interference may have begun nearly two decades ago when someone, somewhere floated a doctored photograph of actress/activist Jane Fonda “attending” an 1970s-era anti-war rally with then Democratic presidential nominee John Kerry.
Fast-forward a decade and a half and there is the infamous tweet in the 2016 presidential race claiming that thousands of votes for Hillary Clinton were being stored in a Cleveland warehouse, compelling local officials to investigate. They determined the claim was false, and the accompanying cyber-photo was actually from a facility in the United Kingdom, taken a year earlier.
Much of the politically-motivated falsehoods have been traced by U.S. intelligence agencies to Russia, but unlike Democrat calls of foul, the fake news has been fairly evenly distributed between Democrats and Republicans.
You have free articles remaining.
Which, all things considered, points to Russia being more interested in planting seeds of doubt and discord in American minds, rather than pushing the cause of specific political candidate or cause.
Maybe that’s what Nikita Khrushchev was thinking when he waved his shoe at a U.N. General Assembly meeting, promising to bury the United States.
Sergey Sanovich, a Russian-born researcher at Princeton University’s Center for Information Technology Policy, gives Russia’s KGB credit for the disruption strategy, saying it goes far beyond American elections. Instead it is meant to foment chaos, destroying Americans’ belief in their elected leaders’ reliability and accountability. Sanovich said it worked in Russia earlier, cementing the Russian leaders’ plan to use it on Americans.
The foundation of that sort of strategy is that lies gain strength and validity when they are repeated, over and over, a fact verified in a State Department investigation last year.
The problem for the American public is that just about anyone with a modern smart phone can produce what political wonks call a “deep-state video.” One such video that made the rounds last year showed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi apparently attempting to make a speech while intoxicated. In fact, it was a recorded speech that special software slowed down by about 25 percent, making Pelosi seem tipsy and slurring her words. That came during the heat of the Trump impeachment proceedings.
That video was posted on a conservative Facebook page, and was seen by more than 2 million people, who then shared it nearly 50,000 times. So, it’s not difficult to see how false information spreads quickly.
Some of you reading this may now be wondering, are these things actually true? Sadly, these incidents were taken from the internet, newspaper reports and press releases from federal departments and agencies. So, the short answer is — we hope so.
Probably not what you wanted to hear. Which leads us to the following quotation: “Believe nothing you hear, and only half of what you see.” Poet Edgar Allen Poe used it first in an 1845 short story. Maybe.