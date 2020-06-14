Our View: Voting to preserve democracy

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

There were presidential primaries in several states last Tuesday, and some experts say they are an indication of what voting could be like in November. Every American who cherishes freedom, democracy and the U.S. Constitution should hope that is not the case.

For example, in Georgia’s primary, voters were greeted with new voting procedures and machines, many of which didn’t work. But Georgia’s long lines of people waiting in the rain to cast their ballot did make a point — any effort to curtail or eliminate mail-in voting is inherently unfair, and in some cases discriminatory.

Not every American can afford to drive to their voting precinct in a late-model SUV, or can drive at all, which indicates how much more democratic it would be if those folks could vote at home via a mail-in ballot.

The problem is that mail-in voting is under attack. The elected leader of the GOP, President Trump, said in a publicized statement that if the nation switched to all mail-in ballots, voters would never elect another Republican.

That is far from accurate in many ways, but probably close to the truth because mail-in voting tends to help citizens who do not have the financial resources to drive to the polls, take a morning or afternoon off work to vote, or hire a sitter to watch the kids.