Maybe you’ve noticed, a big election is just a few weeks away.
On the other hand, about the only way you wouldn’t know that fact is if you have not read a newspaper or watched TV in recent days. If the tube is on at your house, avoiding mud-laden political campaign ads would be all but impossible.
Folks sometimes ask why politics has to be so down and dirty, and we see no entirely reasonable answers. The stock response might be that it’s a reflection of America, this nation’s opinions, its ideological divisions, and the inclination of Americans to take just about everything we do to extremes. You name it, we push it to the limit.
Such rancor turns a lot of people off, compels them to find something to do other than vote on election day, which this year occurs Tuesday, Nov. 6. Our guess, however, is that the level of political hostility that is on full display on a national stage in recent weeks has, if anything, increased a lot of people’s desire and inclination to vote.
We certainly hope so. If it takes insults and character assassination to get people to the polls on Nov. 6, so be it — and that is a belief apparently shared by both Republicans and Democrats.
This mid-term congressional election has huge political and policy implications, and the significance of the vote at the top trickles down to the local level.
There are a lot of critically important issues to be decided on Nov. 6, or earlier if you vote by mail. Important seats on councils, commissions and boards are to be filled, and the people elected to fill those seats will make major policy decisions during their time in office.
Locally, school bonds are on the agenda in several jurisdictions, and almost without exception, this newspaper recommends their passage. Let’s face it, there are few issues more important than providing our young people with a safe, quality education.
America and its citizens can be proud of this nation’s accomplishments over the past two and a half centuries, and we certainly don’t want that string to be broken. To keep it strong, America needs capable leadership, and perhaps most importantly, it needs leaders who can transcend partisan political bickering and work together to make America even greater than it is today.
To accomplish that goal, we need a highly-educated population, and we can’t afford to leave anyone behind. Good schools can do that, but our schools need your help fixing obsolete infrastructure — much of it more than a half-century or more old. The first step is to support updating schools, and that’s where the bond votes come into play.
We need good people in elected office to facilitate that better future for everyone. In that regard, local voters have many excellent choices. The tough part is choosing which ones will serve.
Whatever your agenda or purpose, the important part is actually voting, now more than ever. There has been a lot of shouting and bullying rhetoric in recent months. Now is when you can validate your beliefs by exercising your privilege to vote.
What makes this important to all Americans is that our form of democracy simply can’t function properly, as it was designed to do, when those who meet all the legal requirements to vote don’t get out and vote. That is the one political truth we can count on, as we have all these years. Your vote is what has made America great, and it’s your vote that protects that greatness.