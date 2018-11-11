Most of the results from last Tuesday’s big election are in. There were surprises, a few upsets and a blessed end to the dreadful political campaign ads that don’t make anyone’s day.
Now, perhaps, our elected representatives can get to the job of keeping America the great nation that it is, and resist the temptation to turn it into something it should never be.
And along the policy-making way, let’s hope those who were elected and re-elected take a deep breath and remember what today is, and what it represents.
Here’s a clue — it all started on Nov. 11, 1918, with the armistice between the United States and Germany, which effectively ended World War I. Many veterans referred to it as The Great War, because at the time it was considered the war to end all wars. If only that could have been true.
Instead, America has gone to war since then many times, and tens of millions of American men and women wore the uniforms of our armed services. Many fought fierce battles in the Pacific and again all over Europe, then on the Korean peninsula, followed by Southeast Asia, Iraq and now Afghanistan, which has turned into America’s longest military engagement.
As of a few months ago, there were 21 million U.S. military veterans. As one might expect, because of aging and mortality, the largest single group of veterans come out of the Gulf War era. Nine out of 10 veterans are men, but that demographic is changing.
It used to be that a majority of members of Congress were military veterans, peaking after the Korean War, when 81 percent of House and Senate members were veterans. Today, just fewer than 20 percent of congressional members have served in uniform.
Perhaps that accounts for the low favorability rating of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. According to a survey by the Pew Research Center, less than half of Americans believe the VA is doing a good job, and more than a third believe the VA has failed our veteran population.
That negative perception is not hard to explain, given the VA’s performance in recent years, with aging veterans unable to get the help they need, or those needing medical attention waiting months to see a VA doctor.
And yet, that same Pew survey reveals that three-quarters of Americans said if they decided on the federal budget, much more funding would be funneled to the VA. In other words, the general public has a far more sympathetic attitude toward our military veterans than the elected representatives making budgetary decisions.
That fact is especially galling, given the amount of campaign lip service paid to our veterans in an effort to win votes. Here’s a tip for those considering a run for Congress in future elections — pay closer attention to public sentiment, and have a genuine concern for what our military veterans have been through, and what they need to help them on their journey into the future.
There is absolutely no reason why a man or woman who served in our military should be homeless. Yet a head count in 2016 turned up more than 40,000 homeless veterans nationwide — and those were just the ones willing to be counted. California is tops on the list, with more than 12,000 homeless veterans.
To make matters worse, some officials in Washington want to hold a big parade, the estimated expense of which would easily cover the costs of housing all our homeless veterans.
We honor those who served. And, thank you.