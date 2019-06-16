Just about every day of the week, even a cursory examination of current events in America makes the notion of California seceding from the union less preposterous.
The idea of California becoming a country within a country has been floating around for years. The internal squabble is evident in at least six ballot initiatives to split California up into separate states.
Internal spats are one thing, California withdrawing from the United States is quite another. For one thing, the U.S. Constitution denies states the right to secede. Another factor is that it is doubtful a secession movement would win approval of a majority of California voters.
Still, as the nation continues to polarize along party and ideological lines, California setting itself apart is an intriguing notion. As the world’s fifth-largest economy, we have some clout.
But let’s not get ahead of ourselves. Before jumping ship, all Californians must first consider righting the ship we have. There is a lot of work to be done.
Even considering that California is a spectacular place to live in a visual sense, we don’t score very well in personal finance website WalletHub’s latest evaluation of the best places to live.
Here’s the spoiler — California ranks 23rd overall out of 50 states, just behind Florida and just ahead of Montana. But it goes downhill, fast, from there.
About a third of everyone in California lives at or below the federal poverty level. Nearly a third of state residents do not have health insurance. About one-quarter of the population is considered in fair-to-poor health. When it comes to home ownership, Californians sit in 49th spot, in large part because we are dead last with regard to housing costs. No big surprise there.
Here’s a ray of dubious sunshine from the WalletHub report — California is No. 1, tops in the nation, when it comes to the number of restaurants per capita.
Taking all this data into consideration, it would seem far wiser for California, its residents and policy makers to focus on fixing what’s wrong at home, rather than fixating on wild schemes to either split the state in two or more states, or try the South-will-rise-again ploy that failed so miserably a century and a half ago in the Civil War. Only in World War II did more Americans die in combat.
There is a reason why this nation has prospered for so many years, and it can be summed up in a few words — the United States of America.
The emphasis is on the word “United.” That is the glue that holds the system together, even as this nation continues to separate for political purposes. According to the Pew Research Center, median Republicans are more conservative than 97 percent of Democrats, while median Democrats are more liberal than 95 percent of Republicans. Twenty-five years ago those figures were just 64 percent and 70 percent, respectively. The same sort of divisions are rendering our Congress ineffective.
We can’t see how California pulling out of the union would help anyone, and might actually do terminal harm to the nation’s political balance, perhaps giving the more conservative factions a strangle-hold on top elected offices.
As the world’s fifth-largest economy, California and its citizens have a lot to say about the future of this great nation. And this state has always been a leader when it comes to innovative policy directions.
Rather than thinking about separating, we should be moving strongly in the other direction. The “United” part is critically important.